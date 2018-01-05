Afternoon News Headlines

News Highlights

Redcross ferries stranded students in Kisumu

The Kenya Redcross has come to the rescue of over 100 students stranded at the Kisumu bus station following the ban on PSV night travel. Three Toyota landcruisers were dispatched to transport the students to Siaya and Busia after their journey from Nairobi was cut short due to congestion at the bus terminal.

Kilifi residents oppose school relocation

Residents of Mitangani in Kilifi County have opposed plans to relocate Mitangani Primary School to a new site. Apart from being in a sorry state the school also borders mining quarries. Parents and the board of management however blame the school’s poor state on politics.

State in plans to increase number of polytechnics

The government through the Ministry of Education plans to set up vocational institutions in every ward in the country. The country currently has 800 such centres and the government plans to increase the number to 1450. According to Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Dinah Mwinzi, this is in line with plans to roll out a competence based curriculum.

Business Highlights

Crackdown on eateries launched in Mombasa

The Mombasa County government has launched a crackdown on hotels and restaurants in Mombasa following an increasing number of cholera victims. In Likoni constituency, the process was conducted by health officers after a huge outcry by residents. Hotel owners in the area however complained that the exercise was biased.

Dozens of cattle die in Makueni

Maukueni farmers are counting losses after their cattle died after drinking poisonous water from a dam. 20 cows as well as 18 goats and sheep are reported to have drunk water at the Nthambi Dam before dying, leaving residents wondering over the motive behind poisoning of the dam.

SGR train stalled over cargo shortage

The newly launched SGR cargo train started business on a low note after suffering delays due to lack of cargo to be ferried. According to Kenya Railways, the train will depart from Mombasa once all wagons are full.

Sports highlights

Bandari manager dies

Grief has engulfed Bandari FC camp after the death of team manager Charles Obwaka. The deceased is said to have suffered a heart attack after complaing of severe chest pain and breathing difficulties shortly after watching the derby between Chelsea and Arsenal on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho: Man Utd manager says he wants to stay at the club

Jose Mourinho has described claims he is ready to leave Manchester United at the end of the season as “garbage”.

Mourinho is in discussions over a new contract but it has been claimed he is so unhappy at Old Trafford that he is ready to walk away.

His commitment has also been questioned as he continues to live in a hotel rather than move into his own house.

“I say garbage. I don’t find a better word than to define the talk,” Mourinho said.

Khawaja nears century on day two at the SCG

Australia laid a platform from which they can take control of the final Ashes Test against England on the second day in Sydney.

Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 91 took the home side to 193-2, 153 behind.

Khawaja shared stands of 85 with David Warner, who made 56, and an unbroken 107 with captain Steve Smith, ominously placed on 44 not out.

England earlier moved their overnight 233-5 to 346 all out in an action-packed morning session.