Afternoon business highlights – January 5 2017

Business Highlights

Crackdown on eateries launched in Mombasa

The Mombasa County government has launched a crackdown on hotels and restaurants in Mombasa following an increasing number of cholera victims. In Likoni constituency, the process was conducted by health officers after a huge outcry by residents. Hotel owners in the area however complained that the exercise was biased.

Dozens of cattle die in Makueni

Maukueni farmers are counting losses after their cattle died after drinking poisonous water from a dam. 20 cows as well as 18 goats and sheep are reported to have drunk water at the Nthambi Dam before dying, leaving residents wondering over the motive behind poisoning of the dam.

SGR train stalled over cargo shortage

The newly launched SGR cargo train started business on a low note after suffering delays due to lack of cargo to be ferried. According to Kenya Railways, the train will depart from Mombasa once all wagons are full.