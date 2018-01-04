Sports highlights – January 4, 2018

Tusker FC winger Danson Kago among six new players joining Posta Rangers in 2018

Posta Rangers tactician Sammy Omollo has acquired the services of former Tusker FC winger Danson Kago who re-joins the club on a three-year deal while AFC Leopards youngster Marcelus Ingosti has also been roped in ahead of the new season.The two are among six new players that Omollo has signed as he began his 2018 pre-season preparations. Also joining the team is defender Suleiman Ngotho from Thika United, Peter Ng’ang’a from Nakuru All Stars while Jeremiah Wanjala is also expected to join from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Arsenal clash with Chelsea ends in 2-2 tie

Hector Bellerin’s stunning injury-time strike earned Arsenal a point against Chelsea in one of the most entertaining matches of the Premier League season so far.The two sides shared an incredible 33 chances, with the heroic keeping of Gunners’ Petr Cech and Blues’ Thibaut Courtois ensuring only four goals were conceded. Courtois had made exceptional stops to deny Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette before he was finally beaten when Jack Wilshere fired high past him in the 63rd minute.

Southampton favourites to sign Arsenal’s Theo Walcott

Southampton are favourites to sign Theo Walcott if the winger leaves Arsenal during the January transfer window. The position is likely to become clearer in the next week with talks expected between the club and Walcott’s representatives, but at present a deal is not imminent.Arsenal’s longest-serving player left Southampton as a 16-year-old in 2006 and he remains a popular figure at St Mary’s.