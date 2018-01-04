Newspaper summaries – January 4, 2018

Daily Nation

Governors turn to investors and donors for more funding

Governors are mulling over plans to partner with private investors and donors to bridge the gap occasioned by delay in the release of funds from the Treasury.The county bosses, who have in the past been accused of delaying projects, have blamed their predicament on poor funding, budget shortfalls and a bloated workforce that consumes the largest chunk of the funds.

Supreme Court to decide the fate of CDF law

The fate of the Constituency Development Fund Act now lies with the Supreme Court after two organisations challenged a decision made by the Court of Appeal last November.The organisations — The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA) and Centre for Enhancing Democracy and Good Governance — argue that the appellate court erred by failing to find that the CDF Act and the later amendment to the Act by Parliament is unconstitutional as it offends the principles of public finance, division of revenue and the division of functions of the national and county governments.

Knut changes tune, embraces new syllabus

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has dropped its opposition to the rolling out of a new education curriculum and urged teachers to embrace it.Secretary-general Wilson Sossion said the activities that have been lined up to ensure the smooth rolling out of the new programme have excited teachers.

The Standard

Busia County to appeal Sh38m awarded to victims of toxic jab

The county government plans to appeal a Sh38 million awarded to the victims of a toxic jab. A top health official in the county said the administration was not ready to comply with the magistrate’s court order. The chief officer in charge of health, Dr Asoka Itur, told The Standard yesterday that the county had not factored the money in the budget. Itur said the county government had advised its legal team to appeal the ruling by Magistrate Josephine Maragia.

Kericho County to set up of inspectorate arm and court

County executives have adopted a proposal that paves the way for the formulation of the County Inspectorate Act. Once the county assembly passes the bill, it will make way for the setting up of an autonomous inspectorate arm equivalent to the county police. A county court will also be established to deal swiftly with those who contravene county bylaws.

8.4.4 set to phase out in 2027 as piloting rolled out in all schools

The new education curriculum to replace the 8-4-4 system will be fully rolled out next year, it emerged yesterday. Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced the roll-out of Phase II of piloting of the 2-6-3-3-3 curriculum in all the 33,000 schools across the country for Grade 1 and 2. Yesterday, a report on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) was presented to the National Steering Committee chaired by Dr Matiang’i, detailing the road map for the new education system.

The Star

It’s all systems go for new curriculum

The new education system has kicked off nationwide despite fears it was being rushed and preparations were inadequate.Education CS Fred Matiang’i yesterday affirmed that the second phase of the 2-6-3-3-3 system was being introduced across 33,000 public and private primary schools in the first term that started on Tuesday.”Our programme on the new curriculum is on course as drawn and designed,” he said. “Nothing has changed and there is nothing hanging in the balance.”He addressed a press conference after meeting the National Steering Committee on Curriculum Reforms at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

NTSA launches new curriculum in bid to curb road accidents

The National Transport and Safety Authority has launched a new curriculum for the training and testing of drivers to ensure sanity on the roads. In a statement yesterday, Director General Francis Meja said the new system will ensure drivers are provided with sufficient education and skills.“More than 90 per cent of accidents result from human error. The curriculum has been designed to address the different needs of drivers depending on the vehicles they use,” he said. The new curriculum has been split into several modules that provide guidance for the training and testing of drivers of motorcycles, light vehicles, public service vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

WHO urges Kenya to make anti-tobacco laws stronger

Kenya has received a boost in its efforts to control tobacco use.WHO boss Dr Tedros Adhanon said the government must use the strongest measures possible to protect citizens from tobacco use.“Governments face a moral and legal imperative to use the strongest possible measures to protect their citizens from tobacco,” he said in a statement. Tedros accused tobacco firms of consistently lying about how much damage their products cause.

Business Daily

Battle over legality of CDF moves to the Supreme Court

The battle over legality of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has moved to the Supreme Court, which is now set to have the final say on the kitty that Members of Parliament use to wield influence on community development projects.The move to the apex court marks yet another significant step in a protracted quest by two non-governmental organisations to have the fund declared illegal.The Court of Appeal last month overturned a 2015 High Court judgment that had declared CDF unconstitutional.

Farmer threatens to slap Google with suit over balloon crash

A farmer in Meru County is seeking compensation for destruction of crops after curious villagers flocked to his farm last week to view a crashed internet balloon.Hundreds of locals swarmed to Mr Joseph Nguthari’s property in Nthambiro, Igembe Central on Friday last week to catch a glimpse of the high altitude device that is part of Google’s Project Loon programme. Mr Nguthari says curious residents trampled on his maize, beans and green grams crop while some helped themselves to his miraa trees causing ‘massive’ damage.

SGR cargo train to Nairobi delayed on volume shortfall

The second Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight train will not arrive in Nairobi today as scheduled, the Kenya Railways Corporation (KR) has said.Speaking to the Business Daily Wednesday, Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina said the locomotive will instead arrive on Thursday because it’s not filled to capacity.“The second cargo train which was expected to arrive in Nairobi today from Mombasa will arrive tomorrow because it is not full,” said Mr Maina.