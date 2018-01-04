News headlines

News highlights

Public secondary schools receive Ksh29 billion in funding from Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has said Sh29 billion has already been disbursed to public secondary schools countrywide.Speaking after chairing a National Steering Committee meeting on the new curriculum, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi indicated that part of the monies will be used to fully fund day secondary schools.“No one should be anxious because the Treasury has made available Sh29 billion for the public funded education programs and principals who have not seen money in their accounts should expect to receive it by Monday and if there are any issues our education officers across the country are properly briefed to address any issues that may arise,” stated Matiangi.

Kiambu county assembly speaker Stephen Ndicho clashes with Kikuyu council of elders

The Kikuyu council of elders has Kiambu county assembly speaker Stephen Ndicho for criticising prayers at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine.The speaker earlier said the practice is outdated hence should be abandoned by the community.”The council of elders and all traditionalists in Kenya should spare Kikuyus and other Kenyans from old ritualistic sojourns as they serves no spiritual fulfillment at all. As Christian believers, do we really need to travel to Mukuruwe Wa Nyagathanga to ostensibly pray to Mwene Nyaga – the ancient god of the Kikuyus?” Ndicho said. Wachira Wa Kiago, the council’s national chairman, said Ndicho was wrong to criticise customs which bring the community members together.

Siaya Governor moves to sack County officers for skipping work

Governor Cornel Rasanga has ordered action be taken against more than 300 county workers who he found missing at their work stations yesterday. The governor yesterday morning made a surprise visit to all county offices and directed that those who had not reported to be given show-cause letters. Rasanga ordered his officers to take roll call of those present. Among the workers affected by the directive are over 150 revenue officers whom the governor declared must vacate office and pave way for a new team that is ready to serve. The other workers affected are directors, chief officers and Executive Committee members whom he found not to have reported to work after the festive season.

Business highlights

Farmers clash with National Cereals Board over Ksh45 million arrears



Maize farmers are demanding Ksh45 million for produce supplied to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in December. The over 100 farmers said the board was yet to pay them fully for the 70,000 bags of maize they had supplied. An agreement between the farmers and NCPB had indicated that payment would to be made on delivery. Delay in payment has affected farmers’ operations.

Aberdare Safari Hotels to invest Ksh500 moillin in Outspan expansion

Aberdare Safari Hotels is set to invest about half a billion Kenyan shillings in the expansion of its Outspan Hotel in Nyeri as it seeks to diversify its portfolio. Aberdare Safari Hotel Operations Manager Wallace Chege stated that the investment is aimed at increasing capacity to about 100 from the current 45 rooms and new facilities that include 450 capacity conference rooms and new restaurants among others.

Chinese computer firm to set up shop in Athi River

Longtron & Arecoler, a Chinese computer firm, has confirmed plans to build a Ksh1 billion factory in Athi River as it expands its operations outside Asia. The factory is expected to start operations in June and will manufacture printing consumables and electronics such as toner and ink cartridges as well as power banks. General Manager Ken Huanwen Xu said the factory will produce products for sale in Kenya, Europe and the United States.

Sports highlights

Tusker FC winger Danson Kago among six new players joining Posta Rangers in 2018

Posta Rangers tactician Sammy Omollo has acquired the services of former Tusker FC winger Danson Kago who re-joins the club on a three-year deal while AFC Leopards youngster Marcelus Ingosti has also been roped in ahead of the new season.The two are among six new players that Omollo has signed as he began his 2018 pre-season preparations. Also joining the team is defender Suleiman Ngotho from Thika United, Peter Ng’ang’a from Nakuru All Stars while Jeremiah Wanjala is also expected to join from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Arsenal clash with Chelsea ends in 2-2 tie

Hector Bellerin’s stunning injury-time strike earned Arsenal a point against Chelsea in one of the most entertaining matches of the Premier League season so far.The two sides shared an incredible 33 chances, with the heroic keeping of Gunners’ Petr Cech and Blues’ Thibaut Courtois ensuring only four goals were conceded.Courtois had made exceptional stops to deny Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette before he was finally beaten when Jack Wilshere fired high past him in the 63rd minute.

Southampton favourites to sign Arsenal’s Theo Walcott

Southampton are favourites to sign Theo Walcott if the winger leaves Arsenal during the January transfer window. The position is likely to become clearer in the next week with talks expected between the club and Walcott’s representatives, but at present a deal is not imminent.Arsenal’s longest-serving player left Southampton as a 16-year-old in 2006 and he remains a popular figure at St Mary’s.