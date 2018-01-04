Business highlights – January 4, 2018

Farmers clash with National Cereals Board over Ksh45 million arrears



Maize farmers are demanding Ksh45 million for produce supplied to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in December. The over 100 farmers said the board was yet to pay them fully for the 70,000 bags of maize they had supplied. An agreement between the farmers and NCPB had indicated that payment would to be made on delivery. Delay in payment has affected farmers’ operations.

Aberdare Safari Hotels to invest Ksh500 million in Outspan expansion

Aberdare Safari Hotels is set to invest about half a billion Kenyan shillings in the expansion of its Outspan Hotel in Nyeri as it seeks to diversify its portfolio. Aberdare Safari Hotel Operations Manager Wallace Chege stated that the investment is aimed at increasing capacity to about 100 from the current 45 rooms and new facilities that include 450 capacity conference rooms and new restaurants among others.

Chinese computer firm to set up shop in Athi River

Longtron & Arecoler, a Chinese computer firm, has confirmed plans to build a Ksh1 billion factory in Athi River as it expands its operations outside Asia. The factory is expected to start operations in June and will manufacture printing consumables and electronics such as toner and ink cartridges as well as power banks. General Manager Ken Huanwen Xu said the factory will produce products for sale in Kenya, Europe and the United States.