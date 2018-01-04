Afternoon sports highlights – January 4, 2018

Arsenal boss Wenger furious over referee’s decision to award Chelsea a penalty
Arsene Wenger criticised referee Anthony Taylor’s “farcical” decision to award Chelsea a penalty in Arsenal’s thrilling 2-2 draw with the champions.Chelsea were handed a route back into the game four minutes after Jack Wilshere’s 63rd-minute opener when Hector Bellerin was penalised for a foul on Eden Hazard.Hazard dusted himself down to convert the spot-kick, but that was not the end of the drama at the Emirates as Bellerin rescued a point for the Gunners in stoppage-time after Marcos Alonso looked to have won it for Chelsea.
Ashley Cole signs one-year LA Galaxy contract extension
Former England defender Ashley Cole has signed a one-year contract extension with Los Angeles Galaxy.Cole, 37, joined Galaxy in January 2016 and has played 55 times in two seasons.The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea left-back played 107 times for England but ended his international career when he was not selected for the 2014 World Cup.
Juventus reach Copa Italia semi finals after beating Torino 2-0
Juventus reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals with victory over city rivals Torino, whose coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was sent off for his protest over a decision from the video replay system.Mihajlovic was incensed that Mario Mandzukic’s second goal was allowed to stand after Sami Khedira was cleared of fouling Afriyie Acquah in the build-up.Douglas Costa’s half-volley gave the defending champions the lead.
You might also like
News Headlines
Rongai commuters stranded as MMU students block roads protesting Sunday accident Transport on Magadi and Langata roads has been paralysed as students from MultiMedia University block roads protesting the death
Types of ear piercings
Ear piercings go back as far as the medieval era and beyond, and are very basic, or are they? Today ear piercings have evolved from the traditional standard lobe piercing
2017 Golden Globe Awards Best dressed
Its award season, and Sunday night the world was treated to a star studded, flawless fashion affair in the form of the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Sadly, several of our red
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!