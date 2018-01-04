Afternoon sports highlights – January 4, 2018

Arsenal boss Wenger furious over referee’s decision to award Chelsea a penalty

Arsene Wenger criticised referee Anthony Taylor’s “farcical” decision to award Chelsea a penalty in Arsenal’s thrilling 2-2 draw with the champions.Chelsea were handed a route back into the game four minutes after Jack Wilshere’s 63rd-minute opener when Hector Bellerin was penalised for a foul on Eden Hazard.Hazard dusted himself down to convert the spot-kick, but that was not the end of the drama at the Emirates as Bellerin rescued a point for the Gunners in stoppage-time after Marcos Alonso looked to have won it for Chelsea.

Ashley Cole signs one-year LA Galaxy contract extension

Former England defender Ashley Cole has signed a one-year contract extension with Los Angeles Galaxy.Cole, 37, joined Galaxy in January 2016 and has played 55 times in two seasons.The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea left-back played 107 times for England but ended his international career when he was not selected for the 2014 World Cup.

Juventus reach Copa Italia semi finals after beating Torino 2-0

Juventus reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals with victory over city rivals Torino, whose coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was sent off for his protest over a decision from the video replay system.Mihajlovic was incensed that Mario Mandzukic’s second goal was allowed to stand after Sami Khedira was cleared of fouling Afriyie Acquah in the build-up.Douglas Costa’s half-volley gave the defending champions the lead.