Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Raila, Kalonzo to be sworn-in before January 31

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka will finally be sworn-in before the end of January.Organizing Committee of the People’s Assembly Member Oduor Ong’wen told a news conference that an Assumption of Office Committee is already in place and working on a road map that will culminate in the much-anticipated inauguration of the two as the People’s Assembly President and Deputy President.“We can assure Kenyans that definitely it is not going to be done later than the end of this month, but the committee will reveal the full programme. We are of course alive to the fact that the public is very eager to hear about the swearing-in of the People’s President and Deputy President. This is on course. It will be the biggest public event that Kenya has seen since independence,” he said.

US urges NASA, Jubilee to hold peace talks

US Ambassador Robert Godec has reiterated the need for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga to unite the country after the tense election period.Speaking during a meeting with Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on Thursday, Godec said focus should now be on uniting Kenyans and not on selfish interests.He stressed the need to address the issues that arose from the polls last year to put them to rest.“The leaders need to come together for the sake of the future of this country,” he said.Lusaka however stated that the proposed dialogue should be within the confines of the constitution.

Nurses in 13 Counties threaten to go on strike

Nurses in 13 counties have threatened to withholdtheir services from next Thursday because of unpaid salaries.They are owed different amounts accrued from June last year when they went on a strike that lasted five months.The strike ended early November and counties agreed to release all the arrears by December 31. “We direct all our members who are owed money by counties to prepare for daily salary parades at their Governor’s offices with effect from January 11 until all outstanding monies are paid,” Seth Panyako, secretary general of the Kenya National Union of Nurses, said.

Business highlights

World Bank urges government to remove restrictive market regulations

The World Bank has urged Kenya to remove restrictive market regulations that have dampened growth in the country.In a new report dubbed Unlocking Growth Potential in Kenya: Dismantling Regulatory Obstacles to Competition, the World Bank says regulations that restrict competition are more prevalent in Kenya than in other middle-income countries.It says that the regulations that restrict healthy competition and distort markets and business decisions have been having a negative effect on the country’s competitiveness and growth.

Kenya ranked most attractive market in Africa for workers in fintech sector

Kenya is the most attractive market in Africa for workers in the fintech industry with new data showing that companies pay the highest salaries in comparison to their peers on the continent.In a recent survey, the Digital Frontiers Institute (DFI) found that executives and senior managers working for Kenyan fintech companies earn each a base monthly salary of Ksh2 million and Ksh1.2 million, respectively.

Private sector activity shows uptick despite poll jitters

Private sector activity grew for the first time in eight months in December, a monthly survey showed on Thursday, due to a return to relative political stability. Stanbic Bank Kenya’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December, based on feedback from top executives of about 400 manufacturing and services firms, rose to 53% from 42.8% in November.A print above 50 denotes growth in overall business activity compared to the previous month, while a reading below that mark points to a contraction in activity undertaken by firms.Companies surveyed reported growth in production, new orders, stocks of purchases and employment, reversing a generally downward trend since May.

Sports highlights

Jose Mourinho says he wants to extend his Manchester United contract

Jose Mourinho says his commitment to Manchester United is “total” and wants to stay at the club beyond the end of his current contract.Mourinho is currently midway through the three-year contract he signed when succeeding Louis van Gaal in May 2016.Talks regarding an extension began in October between Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes, and United.

Striker Sergio Aguero says Harry Kane would have no problem at Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero has given fellow striker Harry Kane the ultimate compliment by insisting that Tottenham’s striker is good enough to play for Real Madrid.The 24-year-old has been the subject of speculation in the Spanish media, who claim Real are interested in signing Kane after the forward outscored Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

Juventus in advanced talks to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can

Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can in the summer, according to Sky in Italy.The 23-year-old Germany midfielder is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club, having entered the last six months of his contract at Anfield.Italian champions Juve have been pursuing Can for some time but Sky Germany understand he will not leave the Merseyside club in the January transfer window.