Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Mukuru residents left homeless after fire razes slum

Several residents of Mukuru slums have been left homeless in a fire incident that broke out in the area on Thursday.According to police, the fire is said to have broken out from one of the structures before it spread out to others.They say several people were injured as they tried to contain the fire.The cause of the incident is yet to be established and police have launched investigations. This is the second fire reported this week following a similar incident in Kibera.

Court continues hearing of petition challenging Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu’s win

The hearing of the petition against the election of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu will continue on Thursday at the Milimani Law Courts.The petitioner Julius Malombe earlier told the High Court that the election was neither fair nor credible and that it was mired by violence and voter bribery, claims that were dismissed by Ngilu’s lawyer Kioko Kilukumi.Malombe said some of his agents were not allowed into polling stations.

Maize dryer explodes at Cereal Board’s Eldoret depot

A maize dryer at the National Cereals and Produce Board’s depot in Eldoret was damaged by a fire early on Thursday morning.The equipment burst into flames as it dried maize stored in silos at around 4 am.Uasin Gishu county secretary Peter Lelei said they sent fire fighters immediately after they were alerted. Chief Executive Officer Newton Terer said engineers went to the depot to dismantle the dryer as part of a probe.

Business highlights

Tourism numbers up 8%

The number of tourist arrivals grew 7.8%in the 10 months to October last year, defying expectations of poor performance due to political uncertainty during Kenya’s election season, data from the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has revealed. KTB research shows that 786,765 international visitors landed in Kenya between January and October 2017, in comparison to the 729,682 recorded during a similar period the previous year.These figures were especially boosted by arrivals from the United States, the largest source market for Kenya, and China. The two countries recorded 16.3 per cent and 14.1 per cent growth respectively.

Hundreds of unclaimed goods to be auctioned at port

Hundreds of containers of cargo and vehicles that have overstayed at the port of Mombasa will be auctioned off by the Kenya Revenue Authority. The first phase of auctioning began this week while the second one will be carried out on January 17 according to KRA Deputy Commissioner for the Southern Region, Nicholas Kinoti.Through two government notices published on November 10 and 24 last year, the regulator informed the public of the intended auctions to be undertaken at their Kilindini yard in a bid to clear the facility of unclaimed goods.

State moves to revive floundering cotton sector

Kenya’s cotton growing industry is set to receive a much needed boost as the government begins importing certified seeds from Israel to distribute to local small-scale cotton farmers as part of efforts towards reviving the sector. Fibre Crops Directorate interim head Anthony Muriithi confirmed that only 10.04 per cent of total land, 384,500 hectares is under the cotton crop with only 40,000 farmers farming the crop. Cotton farmers are currently producing about 30,000 bales against 368,000 bales of lint.

Sports highlights

Arsenal boss Wenger furious over referee’s decision to award Chelsea a penalty

Arsene Wenger criticised referee Anthony Taylor’s “farcical” decision to award Chelsea a penalty in Arsenal’s thrilling 2-2 draw with the champions.Chelsea were handed a route back into the game four minutes after Jack Wilshere’s 63rd-minute opener when Hector Bellerin was penalised for a foul on Eden Hazard.Hazard dusted himself down to convert the spot-kick, but that was not the end of the drama at the Emirates as Bellerin rescued a point for the Gunners in stoppage-time after Marcos Alonso looked to have won it for Chelsea.

Ashley Cole signs one-year LA Galaxy contract extension

Former England defender Ashley Cole has signed a one-year contract extension with Los Angeles Galaxy.Cole, 37, joined Galaxy in January 2016 and has played 55 times in two seasons.The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea left-back played 107 times for England but ended his international career when he was not selected for the 2014 World Cup.

Juventus reach Copa Italia semi finals after beating Torino 2-0

Juventus reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals with victory over city rivals Torino, whose coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was sent off for his protest over a decision from the video replay system.Mihajlovic was incensed that Mario Mandzukic’s second goal was allowed to stand after Sami Khedira was cleared of fouling Afriyie Acquah in the build-up.Douglas Costa’s half-volley gave the defending champions the lead.