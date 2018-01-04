Afternoon business highlights – January 4, 2018

Tourist arrival numbers up 8%
The number of tourist arrivals grew 7.8%in the 10 months to October last year, defying expectations of poor performance due to political uncertainty during Kenya’s election season, data from the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has revealed. KTB research shows that 786,765 international visitors landed in Kenya between January and October 2017, in comparison to the 729,682 recorded during a similar period the previous year.These figures were especially boosted by arrivals from the United States, the largest source market for Kenya, and China. The two countries recorded 16.3 per cent and 14.1 per cent growth respectively.
Hundreds of unclaimed goods to be auctioned at port
Hundreds of containers of cargo and vehicles that have overstayed at the port of Mombasa will be auctioned off by the Kenya Revenue Authority. The first phase of auctioning began this week while the second one will be carried out on January 17 according to KRA Deputy Commissioner for the Southern Region, Nicholas Kinoti.Through two government notices published on November 10 and 24 last year, the regulator informed the public of the intended auctions to be undertaken at their Kilindini yard in a bid to clear the facility of unclaimed goods.
State moves to revive floundering cotton sector
Kenya’s cotton growing industry is set to receive a much needed boost as the government begins importing certified seeds from Israel to distribute to local small-scale cotton farmers as part of efforts towards reviving the sector. Fibre Crops Directorate interim head Anthony Muriithi confirmed that only 10.04 per cent of total land, 384,500 hectares is under the cotton crop with only 40,000 farmers farming the crop. Cotton farmers are currently producing about 30,000 bales against 368,000 bales of lint.
You might also like
Celeb Chat with Romain Virgo
What has being in Kenya felt like? I already see the beauty of the people. Back home in Jamaica everybody keeps saying that Kenya is the African mecca for reggae
Leaders urge EU not to tax Kenyan goods as EPA deal pushed to January 2017
United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Achim Steiner (L) and Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto (R) during the first opening of African Green Growth Forum (3GF) at the UNEP
Newspaper summaries – December 18, 2017
Daily Nation I’m running out of patience, says Raila on oathing plans National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga on Sunday vowed he will soon be sworn in as the ‘people’s
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!