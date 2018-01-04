Afternoon business highlights – January 4, 2018

Tourist arrival numbers up 8%

The number of tourist arrivals grew 7.8%in the 10 months to October last year, defying expectations of poor performance due to political uncertainty during Kenya’s election season, data from the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has revealed. KTB research shows that 786,765 international visitors landed in Kenya between January and October 2017, in comparison to the 729,682 recorded during a similar period the previous year.These figures were especially boosted by arrivals from the United States, the largest source market for Kenya, and China. The two countries recorded 16.3 per cent and 14.1 per cent growth respectively.

Hundreds of unclaimed goods to be auctioned at port

Hundreds of containers of cargo and vehicles that have overstayed at the port of Mombasa will be auctioned off by the Kenya Revenue Authority. The first phase of auctioning began this week while the second one will be carried out on January 17 according to KRA Deputy Commissioner for the Southern Region, Nicholas Kinoti.Through two government notices published on November 10 and 24 last year, the regulator informed the public of the intended auctions to be undertaken at their Kilindini yard in a bid to clear the facility of unclaimed goods.

State moves to revive floundering cotton sector

Kenya’s cotton growing industry is set to receive a much needed boost as the government begins importing certified seeds from Israel to distribute to local small-scale cotton farmers as part of efforts towards reviving the sector. Fibre Crops Directorate interim head Anthony Muriithi confirmed that only 10.04 per cent of total land, 384,500 hectares is under the cotton crop with only 40,000 farmers farming the crop. Cotton farmers are currently producing about 30,000 bales against 368,000 bales of lint.