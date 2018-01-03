Sports highlights – January 3, 2018

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Bethwel Birgen qualify for IAAF World Indoor Championships
Having won the 3,000m and 1,500m series in 2017, World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri and compatriot Bethwel Birgen were given direct entry by the IAAF to this year’s World Indoor Championships set for Birmingham, England on March 1-4. Obiri will be aiming to recapture the title she won in 2012 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Southampton falls 1-2 to Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic’s 80th-minute strike sealed a vital three points for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s.It was all going so well for the Saints as Shane Long ended his goal drought with his first strike since last February but James McArthur drew Palace level when he fired in from close range from Christian Benteke’s knockdown.The Eagles crowned an improved second-half performance as Andros Townsend set up Milivojevic who found the bottom corner from the edge of the box to complete the turnaround.
West Brom Midfielder Jake Livermore escorted down tunnel after West Ham fan altercation
Jake Livermore was involved in a bust-up with West Ham fans during West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium on Tuesday.The England international, who had been substituted in the 64th-minute, had to be escorted down the tunnel following the incident.Baggies boss Alan Pardew admitted he saw Livermore in among the crowd but did not know what had happened to prompt his actions.
