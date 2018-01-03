Newspaper summaries – January 3, 2018

Daily Nation

NTSA night travel ban bites as hundreds stranded

Travellers, who included students, were for the second day stranded following the ban on night travel by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).This, as pressure mounted on the government to disband the authority after leaders accused it of incompetence and failure to rein in rogue road users, who have been blamed for the increased deaths.Travellers in western Kenya, North Rift, Nakuru, Mombasa and Central region towns also complained of increased costs as they were forced to spend more than they had planned in search for food and accommodation.

Farmers rush to deliver maize after price increased

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has purchased 1.6 million bags of maize estimated at Sh5.12 billion to replenish the country’s Strategic Grain Reserve as more farmers rush to deliver the produce ahead of next planting season.The deliveries have been boosted by prompt payments of Sh3,200 per 90kg bag of maize up from Sh3,000 last year and waiving of drying facilities to meet the required 13.5 per cent moisture content.The board has so far paid out Sh2.6 billion as more farmers deliver the produce due to the attractive prices as compared to Sh2,400 per 90kg bag offered by middlemen.

Kikuyu elders dismiss faction angling for Cabinet slots

A Kikuyu cultural group has distanced itself from sentiments attributed a rival group that called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to “generously reward” the community with positions in his yet-to-be named cabinet.Kiama Kia Ma, through its secretary general Patrick Muiru, said that Kikuyus should not expect any special favours from the Jubilee administration simply because of proximity to President Kenyatta.

NASA to make country ungovernable as they unveil parallel government

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga is set to unveil a plan of action within a week on how he intends to take on Jubilee Party. The Opposition’s plans include naming of a parallel ‘Cabinet’, announcing a series of mass action and expanding the list of products and services to be boycotted. The move is aimed at making the country ungovernable and force President Uhuru Kenyatta to the negotiating table to discuss what NASA insists is “tackling electoral injustice”. Raila, who has been holed up in Malindi for the past three days with his top strategists to develop the plan of action, is set to return to the city today to continue with other meetings.

Schools open amid fresh demands, confusion and anxiety as Education PS remains mum on cash for free secondary education

Schools started opening yesterday even as head teachers complained that they were yet to receive Sh29 billion for free day secondary education. They warned that failure by the Government to release the cash could disrupt operations in schools. And Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday met teachers’ unions leaders to discuss a wide range of reforms.

Governors demand operationalisation of County Policing Authority as police bosses

Governors are pushing for activation of the County Policing Authority to help them manage security in the counties. Some county chiefs are accusing police of being skeptical and generally opposing it over fears it might duplicate their perceived duties. It is understood some senior people in the Office of the President are opposed to the start of the activities of the agency at the counties over fears that it may be a forum for even sharing intelligence briefs.

Parents told to resist illegal fees introduced by rogue principals

Rogue secondary school principals have introduced illegal levies for parents as schools re-open for the first term today.Parents yesterday complained some secondary schools have slapped them with lists of core-subject books they should pay for. Head of National Parents Association Nicholas Maiyo said parents should disobey the illegal levies and report the principals.“Parents should not comply. They should insist that the schools follow the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education,” Maiyo told the Star yesterday, without naming the rogue schools.

Kenyans to wait longer for report on bungled poll

Kenyans will have to wait longer before a special team tasked to investigate top IEBC officials linked to the botched August presidential poll releases its report. NASA has vowed to initiate private prosecutions from this month. A joint team of investigators from the EACC and CID has yet to submit the report to the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko, three months since investigations began.

Museveni signs bill to remove 75yrs age limit

President Yoweri Museveni has signed into law the controversial Age Limit Bill recently passed by the Ugandan Parliament. According to Uganda’s Daily Monitor newspaper, the President’s press secretary Linda Nabusayi said he signed the bill into an Act of Parliament on December 27, before sending communication on December 29.This means that Museveni, 73, can run for another term, come the 2021 presidential poll, should he choose to. Kenya has no lower or upper age limit for contesting for the presidency.

Allow millers to import sugar, Sony tells govt

Troubled Sony Sugar Company has asked the government to allow millers to import the commodity to meet local deficit as factories struggle with shortages of raw material.“This will enable the factories to stay afloat in the wake of cane shortage in the farms,” said Mr Benard Otieno, the firm’s acting chief executive said Tuesday.Sugar production has dropped sharply as factories in the western region grapple with cane shortage.Data from the Sugar Directorate shows quantities produced dropped to 327,886 tonnes in the first 11 months of 2017 from 593,666 tonnes the previous year.

PSV operators threaten to sue over night travel ban

A section of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) owners based in the North Rift region have threatened to sue the National Transport Service Authority (NTSA) for issuing the night travel ban without consulting them.They say that the ban greatly affected their operations as they were not given ample time to prepare their clients, thus throwing them into disarray.According to Mr James Munene, the manager of North Rift Shuttle’s Nakuru branch, local PSV operators will move to court before the end of the week.

Njiraini to stay at KRA until court rules on retirement

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner-general John Njiraini will continue serving as the chief taxman, pending the determination of a case seeking his removal.Justice Nelson Abuodha Tuesday ruled that the case should be concluded before March 3, the date when Mr Njiraini is expected to have left office.While ruling on the suit filed by activist Okiya Omtatah, Justice Aboudha said Mr Njiraini is a man of means and can be ordered to refund whatever money he would have received as KRA boss, if the court finds that he is in office illegally.