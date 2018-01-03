News headlines

News highlights

Western Kenya MPs push for unity ahead of 2022 elections

Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi and his Bumula counterpart, Mwambu Mabonga, have said they will mobilise their colleagues both in government and opposition to begin unity talks ahead of the general election slated for 2022. Bunyasi, the chairman of Western Luhya’s MPs caucus, said endless divisions in the past have cost the region a lot in the political arena.

Environment Ministry raises alarm over diminishing space for Kenya’s wildlife

The country’s wildlife population is growing at a rapid rate and the Ministry of Environment is concerned over shrinking space to accommodate the animals. Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu said the situation follows an increase in human settlements which are eating into wildlife habitat. Wakhungu has suggested the implementation of measures to ensure the crisis is resolved.

I will form my own Cabinet next week, says Raila

National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader Raila Odinga is set to unveil his own government, independent of the Jubilee Party’s administration, next week. The NASA plan includes the naming of a parallel Cabinet. Raila’s side also intends to expand the list of products and services to be boycotted by the opposition party’s supporters.

Business highlights

Nairobi County responsible for half of Kenya’s power consumption

Nairobi County has been responsible for more than half of Kenya Power’s electricity sales over the past four years.In one of its latest reports, the utility firm found that Nairobi accounted for 50.2% of its unit sales in the year to June, just above the half-level mark it has held since 2013 when the country ushered in devolution.The remaining 46 counties jointly held a 49.8 per cent share of power demand in the review period, having narrowly grown from a 47% share over the past four years, according to Kenya Power’s financial report.

Non NHIF members to miss out on free maternity services at Kenyatta National Hospital

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO, Bernard Githae has directed that unregistered pregnant women visiting the hospital should first be referred to NHIF offices for immediate registration before receiving free services.The new directive, Dr Githae said, is meant to ensure that Kenyatta Hospital gets reimbursement from NHIF.

Relief for workers as Treasury increases monthly personal tax relief

Kenyan workers are set to benefit from a slight reduction in their payroll taxes beginning this month when the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) bands will be expanded by a further 10% as promised in last year’s budget.The income tax reforms that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich announced in his March 2017 budget speech will also increase taxpayers’ monthly personal relief (MPR) from Ksh1,280 to Ksh1,408. The changes in PAYE bands and personal relief will yield monthly tax savings ranging from Ksh184 to Ksh667.5 depending on one’s salary.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Bethwel Birgen qualify for IAAF World Indoor Championships

Having won the 3,000m and 1,500m series in 2017, World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri and compatriot Bethwel Birgen were given direct entry by the IAAF to this year’s World Indoor Championships set for Birmingham, England on March 1-4. Obiri will be aiming to recapture the title she won in 2012 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Southampton falls 1-2 to Crystal Palace

Luka Milivojevic’s 80th-minute strike sealed a vital three points for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s.It was all going so well for the Saints as Shane Long ended his goal drought with his first strike since last February but James McArthur drew Palace level when he fired in from close range from Christian Benteke’s knockdown.The Eagles crowned an improved second-half performance as Andros Townsend set up Milivojevic who found the bottom corner from the edge of the box to complete the turnaround.

West Brom Midfielder Jake Livermore escorted down tunnel after West Ham fan altercation

Jake Livermore was involved in a bust-up with West Ham fans during West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium on Tuesday.The England international, who had been substituted in the 64th-minute, had to be escorted down the tunnel following the incident.Baggies boss Alan Pardew admitted he saw Livermore in among the crowd but did not know what had happened to prompt his actions.