Evening news headlines

News highlights

Phase 2 of new curriculum to be piloted in 33,000 schools this year, says Matiangi

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the roll-out of the new education curriculum is on course with the second phase piloting for the 2-6-6-3 system set to be implemented in 33,000 schools this year.Speaking following a crisis meeting with the National Steering Committee, Matiangi pointed out that the process will be gradual with the phasing out of the 8-4-4 system expected to be complete by 2027.While stating that already 170,000 teachers are undergoing training, the education CS further stated that the sessional paper for the implementation of the process will be finalised in 2018 for presentation to Parliament.

Building collapses in Pipeline

Six people were injured after a residential building collapsed in Embakasi’s Pipeline area on Wednesday afternoon.Red Cross said they were among people who had been demolishing the structure.Rescuer Dan Mutinda said the six were rushed to hospital and that teams went to the site to carry out searches.Mutinda said the building had just one floor and that it had been marked for demolition.

Lamu schools remain closed as threat of terror attacks still looms

Several schools in Lamu did not open on Tuesday as teachers and pupils kept away due to insecurity caused by al Shabaab terrorists.The most affected areas are Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani and Kiunga.Boni Enclave campaign director Joseph Kanyiri has, however, said the area is fairly stable and that teaching can take place.

Business highlights

Mobile subscriptions rise to 41 million

The number of mobile subscriptions has risen to 41 million, up from 40.2 million marking a 1.9% increase. This is according to the Communications Authority of Kenya in its first quarter of the 2017/2018 Financial Year report. Subsequently, mobile penetration during the period under review rose to 90.4% up from 88.7% recorded during the previous quarter.

Mumias Sugar to launch investigation over Ksh3.2 billion government bailout fund

Mumias Sugar Company will conduct a financial audit to establish how a Ksh3.2 billion bailout by the Government was utilised. Board chairman Kenneth Ngumbau said the probe targets former managers in the finance and procurement departments.

China, Brazil, Turkey move to develop Kenya’s cotton industry

Firms from China, Turkey and Brazil are at various stages of discussion with the government to roll out investments in the cotton industry, the Ministry of The Agriculture has said. Members of the Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce are, for instance, expected to set up textile factories to boost value addition.

Sports highlights

Crystal Palace bid Ksh2.2 billion to sign Ibrahim Amadou from Lille

Crystal Palace have renewed their interest in Lille defender Ibrahim Amadou and have made a £16 million (Ksh2.2 billion) bid. Palace held talks with Lille this time last year for the 24-year-old Cameroon-born player, who can also play as a defensive midfielder. Scott Dann has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury against Manchester City, and Roy Hodgson needs defensive reinforcements in this window to deal with a growing list of absentees.

Liverpool yet to receive new bid for Coutinho from Barcelona

Liverpool are yet to receive a new bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, but reports in Spain claim a renewed offer for the midfielder is imminent.Barcelona’s long-standing interest in the 25-year-old has been rekindled by the January transfer window and his continued desire to join the club.Liverpool are now braced for another attempt to secure a deal this month.Liverpool rejected three offers, and a transfer request from the Brazilian, before the start of this season.

Assistant referee apologised for Tottenham goal, says Swansea City boss

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal says assistant referee Marc Perry apologised to him after Fernando Llorente appeared to score from an offside position in their 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.The former Swans striker headed past Lukasz Fabianski after 12 minutes.With no flag from Perry, referee Bobby Madley allowed the goal to stand – but Carvalhal refused to blame the official for the defeat at the Liberty Stadium.