Business highlights – January 3, 2018

Nairobi County responsible for half of Kenya’s power consumption

Nairobi County has been responsible for more than half of Kenya Power’s electricity sales over the past four years.In one of its latest reports, the utility firm found that Nairobi accounted for 50.2% of its unit sales in the year to June, just above the half-level mark it has held since 2013 when the country ushered in devolution.The remaining 46 counties jointly held a 49.8% share of power demand in the review period, having narrowly grown from a 47% share over the past four years, according to Kenya Power’s financial report.

Non NHIF members to miss out on free maternity services at Kenyatta National Hospital

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO, Bernard Githae has directed that unregistered pregnant women visiting the hospital should first be referred to NHIF offices for immediate registration before receiving free services.The new directive, Dr Githae said, is meant to ensure that Kenyatta Hospital gets reimbursement from NHIF.

Relief for workers as Treasury increases monthly personal tax relief

Kenyan workers are set to benefit from a slight reduction in their payroll taxes beginning this month when the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) bands will be expanded by a further 10% as promised in last year’s budget.The income tax reforms that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich announced in his March 2017 budget speech will also increase taxpayers’ monthly personal relief (MPR) from Ksh1,280 to Ksh1,408. The changes in PAYE bands and personal relief will yield monthly tax savings ranging from Ksh184 to Ksh667.5 depending on one’s salary.