Afternoon sports highlights – January 3, 2018

Man City 15 points clear following victory over Watford

Runaway leaders Manchester City showed no ill-effects from the end of their 18-game Premier League winning run by comfortably beating Watford.Playing two days after the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, City took just just 38 seconds to open the scoring as Raheem Sterling slotted home Leroy Sane’s cross for the quickest goal in the Premier League this season.City, who are 15 points above second-placed Manchester United, doubled their lead when Kevin de Bruyne’s cross was turned into his own net by a sliding Christian Kabasele.

Huddersfield sign Monaco defender Terence Kongolo on loan

Huddersfield have signed Monaco and Netherlands defender Terence Kongolo on loan for the rest of the season. Terriers manager David Wagner was keen to bolster his defensive options this month, and Kongolo has been signed before Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Bolton.The 23-year-old only joined Monaco from Dutch side Feyernoord in the summer for 15 million euros (Ksh1.9 billion).

Tottenham move up to 6th position with victory over Swansea

Tottenham overtook Arsenal as they climbed to fifth place in the Premier League table by defeating bottom side Swansea City at a sodden Liberty Stadium.With Harry Kane left on the bench, his deputy Fernando Llorente headed home against his former club from what appeared to be an offside position to put the dominant visitors ahead.Having initially set out to contain Spurs, Swansea grew in belief in the second half and had chances to equalise, most notably when Mike van der Hoorn’s header hit the post.