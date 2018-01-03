Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Education Ministry holds crisis meeting to address new curriculum

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi today chaired a crisis meeting on the new education curriculum.The meeting comes a day after schools re-opened for the first term, amid controversy over the implementation of the new system set to replace the 8-4-4 system.The new curriculum which is being implemented from Nursery to Class Three has received sharp criticism from a section of education stakeholders-including the teachers union KNUT which is accusing the government of failing to consult widely before rolling it out.

Petition against Anyang’ Nyong’o’s August 8 victory dismissed

The High Court has dismissed a petition where former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma was challenging the election of current Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. Ranguma was further slapped with a Ksh5 million bill.In his ruling, Justice David Majanja struck out most of Ranguma’s prayers including allegations of vote stuffing and failure to include five stations.

Fire razes Kibera homes

A fire has today left several people homeless in Kibera, Nairobi. Police said the fire may have started from one of the affected structures before it spread fast to others.A number of tenants were injured as they fought off the fire before a fire engine arrived there to help in the process.Police said they are investigating the cause of the incident and those affected have appealed for help to reconstruct the structures.

Business highlights

Oversupply of commercial space weighs down real estate sector growth

Kenya’s real estate sector experienced a slow-down in 2017 compared to 2016, a new report by investment services group Cytonn Real Estate has shown. The slowdown was due to political uncertainty brought about by the extended electioneering period that made cautious investors postpone making purchase decisions.The industry was further affected by oversupply in some segments such as commercial office space, and credit constrains due to the interest rate cap that resulted in slower credit to private sector growth.

Court urges government to come up with laws to regulate retirement of public servants

The High Court has urged law makers to come up with laws on retirement of public servants to avoid succession vacuums in state corporations. Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Nelson Abuodha said yesterday that the government needs to come up with laws which should be enacted in issues relating to public servants’ retirement so that by the time the executive attains the age of 58, there should be a potential successor.

Norwegian software company appoints Kenyan as MD for Fintech in Africa

Norwegian software company, Opera has appointed Eddie Ndichu as the Managing Director and Vice President for Fintech in Africa.“This appointment is the first step in the company’s plans to have a Kenyan office which will become the East African hub,” said Opera.Mr Ndichu’s appointment is in line with a diversification strategy that has seen the firm dip its feet into the financial services market.

Sports highlights

Man City 15 points clear following victory over Watford

Runaway leaders Manchester City showed no ill-effects from the end of their 18-game Premier League winning run by comfortably beating Watford.Playing two days after the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, City took just just 38 seconds to open the scoring as Raheem Sterling slotted home Leroy Sane’s cross for the quickest goal in the Premier League this season.City, who are 15 points above second-placed Manchester United, doubled their lead when Kevin de Bruyne’s cross was turned into his own net by a sliding Christian Kabasele.

Huddersfield sign Monaco defender Terence Kongolo on loan

Huddersfield have signed Monaco and Netherlands defender Terence Kongolo on loan for the rest of the season.Terriers manager David Wagner was keen to bolster his defensive options this month, and Kongolo has been signed before Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Bolton.The 23-year-old only joined Monaco from Dutch side Feyernoord in the summer for 15 million euros (Ksh1.9 billion).

Tottenham move up to 6th position with victory over Swansea

Tottenham overtook Arsenal as they climbed to fifth place in the Premier League table by defeating bottom side Swansea City at a sodden Liberty Stadium.With Harry Kane left on the bench, his deputy Fernando Llorente headed home against his former club from what appeared to be an offside position to put the dominant visitors ahead.Having initially set out to contain Spurs, Swansea grew in belief in the second half and had chances to equalise, most notably when Mike van der Hoorn’s header hit the post.