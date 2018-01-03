Afternoon business highlights – January 3, 2018

Oversupply of commercial space weighs down real estate sector growth

Kenya’s real estate sector experienced a slow-down in 2017 compared to 2016, a new report by investment services group Cytonn Real Estate has shown. The slowdown was due to political uncertainty brought about by the extended electioneering period that made cautious investors postpone making purchase decisions.The industry was further affected by oversupply in some segments such as commercial office space, and credit constrains due to the interest rate cap that resulted in slower credit to private sector growth.

Court urges government to come up with laws to regulate retirement of public servants

The High Court has urged law makers to come up with laws on retirement of public servants to avoid succession vacuums in state corporations. Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Nelson Abuodha said yesterday that the government needs to come up with laws which should be enacted in issues relating to public servants’ retirement so that by the time the executive attains the age of 58, there should be a potential successor.

Norwegian software company appoints Kenyan as MD for Fintech in Africa

Norwegian software company, Opera has appointed Eddie Ndichu as the Managing Director and Vice President for Fintech in Africa.“This appointment is the first step in the company’s plans to have a Kenyan office which will become the East African hub,” said Opera.Mr Ndichu’s appointment is in line with a diversification strategy that has seen the firm dip its feet into the financial services market.