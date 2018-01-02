Sports highlights – January 2, 2018

Kenya’s Kiptanui wins men’s Madrid IAAF road race



Kenya’s Erick Kiptanui was the overwhelming winner at the men’s Madrid’s 53th San Silvestre Vallecana, an IAAF Silver Label road race, on the New Year’s Eve.Kiptanui produced the race’s third fastest ever time by clocking 27:34 while Ethiopia’s Gelete Burka stormed to a 30:55 victory in the corresponding women’s race to miss her own race record by just two seconds.On the eve of the event, 2015 world 10,000m silver medallist Burka had commented that she didn’t rule out an attack on her own course record a 30:53, set in 2012.

David Moyes says West Ham’s Premier League status takes precedence over FA Cup

West Ham manager David Moyes admits the Premier League must take preference over the FA Cup, but says he still rates the competition extremely highly.The Hammers are currently in the relegation zone of the Premier League and Moyes insists the FA Cup must not “damage” the club’s efforts to retain their top-tier status this season.Starting with a home league match against West Brom on Tuesday, the east London side travel to Wembley to face Tottenham on Thursday, followed by a trip to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup next Sunday.

Manchester City reveal Forward Gabriel Jesus has suffered ligament injury

Manchester City have announced that Gabriel Jesus suffered a medial collateral ligament injury during Sunday’s draw at Crystal Palace.But Jesus himself revealed on Instagram that he is not likely to require an operation.The Brazilian forward had to be taken off in tears after 23 minutes of the goalless draw at Selhurst Park, having suffered a knee injury.