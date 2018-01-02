Newspaper Summaries – January 2, 2018

Daily Nation

Governors fall short in delivery on 100 days in office pledges

Governors have promised to give priority to development projects this year as they race against time to deliver on promises made during campaigns.So far, a majority of the 47 governors have fallen short in delivering on their 100 days in office pledges, including the filling of key vacancies through appointments and the provision of basic services.

Thousands left stranded after NTSA bans night travel

Hundreds of travellers were on Monday stranded as a transport hitch hit various parts of the country following Sunday’s ban on night bus travel by the National Transport and Safety Authority.Bus companies and urban businesses — the latter which rely heavily on the labour stranded upcountry after the year-ender festivities — were left counting heavy losses as the shock directive took effect.

First SGR cargo train arrives in Nairobi

The first standard gauge railway cargo train arrived in Nairobi on Monday at the ultra-modern inland container depot which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta a fortnight ago.The arrival of the cargo train is in line with President Kenyatta’s promise to reduce the cost of doing business in the country.In his New Year message, President Kenyatta said the new commercial cargo train would cut costs and delays in trade for Kenyans and its neighbours.

The Standard

Several Cabinet Secretaries, PSs to be dropped in President Uhuru cabinet list

The President and his deputy are understood to have agreed on an expanded Cabinet of 22. Sources explained that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto have agreed in principle to appoint 12 politicians and 10 technocrats to be drawn from both the current civil servants and the private sector.

Pain fills Nakuru County morgue as relatives of Migaa crash victims turn up to identify bodies

Pain and grief filled the Nakuru County morgue on Monday as relatives and friends of those that died in a road accident at Migaa near Salgaa turned up to identify the bodies. The Kenya Red Cross Society pitched a tent at the morgue to provide counselling and help relatives identify bodies of the 36 people who perished in the Sunday morning crash. The accident involved a Nairobi-bound bus and a trailer.

Moses Kuria: God should give Raila long life to see William Ruto inspecting a military guard of honour as president

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has yet again taken a swipe at the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga. Speaking in Eldoret on Monday as he joined residents in ushering in the New Year, Mr Kuria said that Mr Raila should get ready to accept Deputy President William Ruto as head of state in the 2022 presidential race.

The Star

China starts shutdown of ivory, rhino horn market

China has started shutting down its licensed ivory carving factories and retail market for rhino horn and elephant ivory.China is widely believed to be the world’s largest consumer of ivory, both legal and illegal. It plays a major role in the yearly slaughter of some 30,000 African elephants by poachers.Ivory is in demand for intricate carvings, trinkets, chopsticks, and other items. China’s shutdown is in accordance with the 2015 announcement by Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Barack Obama.

One third of Christmas food was wasted, says UN agency

Close to one third of all the food Kenyans prepared for Christmas and New Year festivities may have gone to waste, according to several estimates.According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the food was spoiled or wasted before it is consumed.The problem of food wastage worsens during festivities and FAO has now began a New Year resolution campaign to end it.

Merge NASA affiliate parties to stem fallout, leaders say

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has proposed the merger of NASA affiliate parties to curb a possible fallout.He said the political differences being experienced in NASA are a result lack of a solid command structure.Speaking in Siaya, Malala said this hampers the coalition’s attempt to reach a consensus on a number of plans.He added that by collapsing NASA into a single party, command will come from one source. Malala said it is the only way to restore sanity in the coalition.

Business Daily

Sh1.55bn Catalyst funding set to benefit Kenyan firms

Mid-sized companies in Kenya are set to benefit from the backing of $15 million (about Sh1.55 billion) in a private equity investment fund by the African Development Bank (AfDB).AfDB said the East Africa focused fund, which is the second by Nairobi-based private equity firm Catalyst Principal Partners, will make acquisitions in the local mid-market segment across sectors focusing mainly on priority consumer staples, financial services, industrials and healthcare.

Ban night travel by trucks instead: Mixed reactions greet NTSA directive

Some bus owners are urging the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to also take action against all long-distance night travel by trucks in order to stem road carnage along major highways.According to a Coast-based Public Service Vehicles (PSV) firm, trucks are mostly to blame for fatal accidents that have claimed more than 200 lives in the last month alone.Coast Bus director, Adil Ijaz, termed the night travel ban imposed by NTSA as unfair, harsh and too abrupt, adding that passengers travelling back to Nairobi had been inconvenienced by the move.

Apartment blocks rule the Nairobi property market

Realtors invested heavily in development of highrise residential apartments located in upmarket areas in the just-ended year, continuing a trend of demolishing single-dwelling units.A report by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) released in November noted that 82.66 per cent of all housing units sold were apartments followed by maisonettes at 10.7 per cent and bungalows at 6.64 per cent.