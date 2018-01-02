News headlines

News highlights

Mudavadi accuses Jubilee Party of suppressing democracy, vows to push for electoral justice

ANC Party leader and NASA coalition Co-Principle Musalia Mudavadi has said he remains opposed to the Jubilee Party and will continue to push for electoral justice. Mudavadi stated on Monday that he will not bow down to those in power but will ensure Kenyans get the right leaders in the coming polls.“We regret the return of suppression of democracy and the shrinking space for freedom of conscience, thought and expression as manifested in harassment of journalists, the emasculation of civil society and invasion of private space and violation of the individual by the State,” the ANC leader said.

Transport Authority suspends night travel for long distance public service vehicles

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended night travel for all long distance public service vehicle’s, following the Sunday morning accident on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway that claimed 36 lives.The authority said it had noted that most road accidents occur at night, hence the need to restrict traveling for long distance public service vehicles.

Mount Kenya community will remain loyal to Ruto in 2022, Moses Kuria assures

Voters from the Mount Kenya region will remain loyal to Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 Presidential bid, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has assured. Speaking on Monday, Kuria said he has always supported President Uhuru Kenyatta, dispelling rumours that the community will betray the DP when he vies for the country’s top job.

Business highlights

Digital license to be rolled out this month

Drivers of public service vehicles (PSV) will from this month be issued with digital driving licences in the latest bid to curb road carnage, which claimed about 300 people in December.“The new generation e-licence will be issued to all drivers starting this January in a phased programme and priority given to PSV vehicles,” said Transport secretary James Macharia. They will cost Sh3,000 each.PSV drivers have been linked to most of the deadly accidents witnessed in recent months.This has led the government to prioritise PSV drivers in the issuance of the document, which is loaded with points that get deducted every time a motorist commits a traffic offence.

Trade dispute sees Kenya exports to Tanzania dip by Ksh5 billion

Kenya’s exports to Tanzania in the 10 months to October have plunged to a 10-year low amid unresolved trade spats between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, hurting local manufacturers and traders.Exports to Tanzania in the period to October stood at Ksh23.38 billion, down from Ksh2.86 billion in the same period a year earlier — reflecting a 18.9 per cent drop.This is the lowest exports since 2007 and suggests that trade between Kenya and Tanzania has not been lifted by the 2010 formation the East African Community (EAC), which was expected to boost commerce between the six-member countries.

Tuskys outlines ambitious innovation and partnerships to spur growth

Retail services provider, Tusker Mattresses has sent out the clearest signal yet, that it intends to enhance its market share under a business strategy anchored on partnerships, technology and innovation.As part of the strategy announced over the weekend, Tusker Mattresses which operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle clothing stores has set its sights on a 100 branches strong network in the next 3 years.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Kiptanui wins men’s Madrid IAAF road race



Kenya’s Erick Kiptanui was the overwhelming winner at the men’s Madrid’s 53th San Silvestre Vallecana, an IAAF Silver Label road race, on the New Year’s Eve.Kiptanui produced the race’s third fastest ever time by clocking 27:34 while Ethiopia’s Gelete Burka stormed to a 30:55 victory in the corresponding women’s race to miss her own race record by just two seconds.On the eve of the event, 2015 world 10,000m silver medallist Burka had commented that she didn’t rule out an attack on her own course record a 30:53, set in 2012.

David Moyes says West Ham’s Premier League status takes precedence over FA Cup

West Ham manager David Moyes admits the Premier League must take preference over the FA Cup, but says he still rates the competition extremely highly.The Hammers are currently in the relegation zone of the Premier League and Moyes insists the FA Cup must not “damage” the club’s efforts to retain their top-tier status this season.Starting with a home league match against West Brom on Tuesday, the east London side travel to Wembley to face Tottenham on Thursday, followed by a trip to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup next Sunday.

Manchester City reveal Forward Gabriel Jesus has suffered ligament injury

Manchester City have announced that Gabriel Jesus suffered a medial collateral ligament injury during Sunday’s draw at Crystal Palace.But Jesus himself revealed on Instagram that he is not likely to require an operation.The Brazilian forward had to be taken off in tears after 23 minutes of the goalless draw at Selhurst Park, having suffered a knee injury.