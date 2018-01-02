Evening news headlines

News highlights

Wetangula slams NTSA for night travel ban

Senate Majority Leader Moses Wetangula, along with a section of MPs, is calling for the disbandment of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following a ban on night time travel by public service vehicles. They accuse NTSA Director-General Francis Meja of dereliction of duty following the death of 38 people at Migaa in Nakuru County on Sunday. Wetang’ula said the authority should go.“NTSA must be disbanded,” Mr Wetangula said in a recent statement.“You can’t run a 24hr economy by curtailing workers’ travel. The world is on the move,” he added.

Turkana South MP castigates Kalonzo for backing NASA’s searing in plan

Turkana South Member or Parliament James Lomenen has criticiced NASA principal Kalonzo Musyoka’s push for the swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President. Lomenen said that it was a surprise that even after Jubilee legislators threw their weight in support of Kalonzo’s son Kennedy Musyoka’s nomination to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA), the former Vice President (VP) continues to back an unconstitutional swearing-in of Raila. He stated that Jubilee MPs supported both Kennedy Kalonzo and Oburu Odinga to secure their positions at the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Doctors raise concerns over hiring of foreign staff

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has raised concerns over an alleged influx of foreign medics into the country, questioning the qualifications of some of the expatriates.The doctors also claim that some foreigners are getting employment priority over locals who are more or equally qualified for such opportunities. Secretary-general Ouma Oluga claims private facilities, NGOs and mission hospitals are notorious in discriminating against Kenyan doctors when it comes to employment, thus violating the law.

Business highlights

Nakumatt sinks deeper into crisis as regional retailer forced to shut down Nyanyuki branch

Nakumatt’s Nanyuki branch was closed on Tuesday over rent arrears of Ksh36 million, recent reports have revealed. Before the closure today, property of unknown value was thrown out of the outlet at Nanyuki Mall by people who arrived at 3am.

SGR train will attract world-class manufacturing and value-addition investments

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the country’s new commercial cargo train will cut costs and delays in trade for Kenyans and its neighbours.The President said the delivery of a world-class railway on time and within budget, would attract world-class manufacturing and value-addition investments, which are critical to creating jobs and business opportunities. The cargo train carried 104 containers, which is almost equivalent to the trucks operating daily on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Ksh850 million Thika dam to curb water shortages

The Thika Water and Sewerage Company (Thiwasco) has unveiled an expansion plan aimed at curbing acute water shortage in the town. Thiwasco Chairman Joseph Mukora Kimani revealed the company was planning a Ksh850 million dam that would see the company add 15,000 cubic metres of water daily into its system.

Sports highlights

Cape Town City snags Harambee Stars Striker Masoud Juma

Cape Town City has just closed a deal for Harambee Stars and Kariobangi Sharks Striker Masoud Juma at an undisclosed fee. The club confirmed the acquisition via Twitter saying he will get his work permit and fly to South Africa on January 8. The 21-year-old Striker was African top goalscorer of the year.

Arsene Wenger denies Arsenal bids for David Luiz and Thomas Lemar

Arsene Wenger has denied reports Arsenal will make bids for Chelsea defender David Luiz and Monaco’s Thomas Lemar in January. Newspaper reports had claimed Wenger was ready to move for out-of-favour Luiz, while the club have also been linked with a returning offer for France midfielder Lemar – who turned down a £92 million (Ksh12.9 billion) move to Arsenal last summer.

Terence Kongolo close to sealing Huddersfield move from Monaco

Huddersfield are close to making Monaco defender Terence Kongolo their first signing of the January transfer window, according to Sky sources.The club are in talks with Kongolo and it is understood a deal for the Netherlands international could be concluded within the next 24 hours.Kongolo, 23, only moved to French champions Monaco in the summer, signing on a five-year contract from Feyenoord.