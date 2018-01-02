Business highlights – January 2, 2018

Digital licenses to be rolled out this month

Drivers of public service vehicles (PSV) will from this month be issued with digital driving licences in the latest bid to curb road carnage, which claimed about 300 people in December.“The new generation e-licence will be issued to all drivers starting this January in a phased programme and priority given to PSV vehicles,” said Transport secretary James Macharia. They will cost Sh3,000 each.PSV drivers have been linked to most of the deadly accidents witnessed in recent months.This has led the government to prioritise PSV drivers in the issuance of the document, which is loaded with points that get deducted every time a motorist commits a traffic offence.

Trade dispute sees Kenya exports to Tanzania dip by Ksh5 billion

Kenya’s exports to Tanzania in the 10 months to October have plunged to a 10-year low amid unresolved trade spats between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, hurting local manufacturers and traders.Exports to Tanzania in the period to October stood at Ksh23.38 billion, down from Ksh2.86 billion in the same period a year earlier — reflecting a 18.9 per cent drop.This is the lowest exports since 2007 and suggests that trade between Kenya and Tanzania has not been lifted by the 2010 formation the East African Community (EAC), which was expected to boost commerce between the six-member countries.

Tuskys outlines ambitious innovation and partnerships to spur growth

Retail services provider, Tusker Mattresses has sent out the clearest signal yet, that it intends to enhance its market share under a business strategy anchored on partnerships, technology and innovation.As part of the strategy announced over the weekend, Tusker Mattresses which operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle clothing stores has set its sights on a 100 branches strong network in the next 3 years.