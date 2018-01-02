Afternoon sports highlights – January 2, 2018

Man City boss says fixture list congestion a ‘disaster’ for players
The Premier League’s congested schedule is a “disaster” for players, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.City, who have a 12-point lead in the table with a game in hand, face Watford on Tuesday, their fourth match in 11 days over the holiday period.Guardiola saw key players Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne suffer injuries at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Man Utd boss bites back at Paul Scholes for criticism of Paul Pogba
Jose Mourinho has hit back at former Manchester United star Paul Scholes for his criticism of United’s France midfielder Paul Pogba.Speaking after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton, Scholes said: “He doesn’t look like a player who will win you games – that’s what you pay £90m for.”Following the 2-0 win over Everton on Monday, United boss Mourinho said: “The only thing Scholes does is criticise.
Liverpool to demand astronomical fee from Barcelona to sell Coutinho after Nike website blunder
Liverpool will demand an astronomical fee for Philippe Coutinho before they consider the sale of the Brazilian to Barcelona after the Spanish side’s shirt manufacturers were guilty of an extraordinary marketing blunder.Barcelona’s presumption they will sign the playmaker in this transfer window was taken to extreme levels when Nike – who not only provide the club’s kits but have their own sponsorship deal with Coutinho – announced his imminent arrival at the Nou Camp.
Celeb chat with Capleton
Who is King Shango? King Shango is the prophet. He is of English, Greek and Irish descent. Why do call yourself a prophet? In the music, I’ve sang and said
Kenya Airways posts Sh26.2 billion loss as carrier’s turnaround strategy soldiers on
National carrier Kenya Airways Ltd (KQ) has posted a loss (after taxes) of Sh26.2 billion for the year ended March 31, up from Sh25.7 billion the previous year. KQ also
Stop inciting ethnic division, Ole Lenku tells opposition
Joseph Ole Lenku, the Jubilee nominee for the Kajiado gubernatorial position, has called on the opposition to stop inciting ethnic violence ahead of the August 8 election. “We totally
