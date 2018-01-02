Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Ignore rumours, Shisha ban has not been lifted, says Health Ministry

The ban on in Kenya is still on and should be complied with in total as was intended from 28thDecember, 2017, the Ministry of Health has said. “Our courts in their direction did not lift the ban. The misconceptions and lies that are carried around that the ban was lifted by our courts are mischevious, unfounded and based on no facts.Further, we wish to ask the enforcing officers to enhance surveillance to ensure total complience to the ban on Shisha. That anybody or persons not complying should be subjected to necessary actions as provided for,” said Dr Kepha M. Ombacho, Director of Public Health.

Hundreds of students who failed KCSE receive boost to join technical training institutes



Up to 3,900 Uasin Gishu students who scored D- and below in 2017 KCSE exams will join technical training institutes.Governor Jackson Mandago said the county will help them join these institutions so they can learn skills such as masonry, carpentry and plumbing.Mandago said at least 500 students who scored Es will not be left out of the programme and that a county education forum will discuss how to assist these groups.

Lurambi MP criticises ODM for allegedly neglecting ANC Party

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala has criticised Raila Odinga terming his plan to be sworn in as President a political sideshow. “We must focus on strengthening NASA ahead of 2022 elections. Parties including Jubilee have challenges but we must overcome that and aim at clinching power,” he said. Speaking at Shikoti grounds in Lurambi sub-county, he accused the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) party of sidelining its partner, the African National Congress (ANC) in sharing key posts in House committees.

Business highlights

SGR begins cargo services from Mombasa to Nairobi

The first commercial cargo train arrived in Nairobi Monday at the ultra-modern inland container depot which was launched by President Kenyatta a fortnight ago.The arrival of the cargo train is in line with President Kenyatta’s government policy of reducing costs of doing business in the country.In his New Year’s message, President Kenyatta said the new commercial cargo train would cut costs and delays in trade for Kenyans and its neighbours.The President said the delivery of a world-class railway on time and within budget, would attract world-class manufacturing and value-addition investments, which are critical to creating jobs and business opportunities.

Value of imports supersedes exports as demand for food and petroleum products increases

The value of imports superseded the value of exports as demand for food and petroleum products increased, widening the country’s trade deficit by 31.1% in the third quarter of 2017 to hit Sh306 billion. In one of its latest reports, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics found that Kenya’s import bill rose by 20.3 per cent to Sh450.9 billion during the review period.This is a relatively faster rate in comparison to the value of total exports which grew 2.76 per cent to Sh145 billion.

New ERC move likely to drive down cost of power

An Energy Regulatory Commission directive aimed at reducing the cost of power on the consumer end will see foreign investors inject cash into local power generation projects using the Kenyan Shilling. The Commission has hinted on the possibilities to denominate power purchase agreements using the Kenyan shilling in small capacities from this year. This means that despite a rise or fall in the value of the dollar to the shilling the Foreign Exchange fee will not be affected.This is opposed to foreign currency which upon fluctuation ends up hiking electricity prices.

Sports highlights

Man City boss says fixture list congestion a ‘disaster’ for players

The Premier League’s congested schedule is a “disaster” for players, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.City, who have a 12-point lead in the table with a game in hand, face Watford on Tuesday, their fourth match in 11 days over the holiday period.Guardiola saw key players Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne suffer injuries at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Man Utd boss bites back at Paul Scholes for criticism of Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho has hit back at former Manchester United star Paul Scholes for his criticism of United’s France midfielder Paul Pogba.Speaking after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton, Scholes said: “He doesn’t look like a player who will win you games – that’s what you pay £90m for.”Following the 2-0 win over Everton on Monday, United boss Mourinho said: “The only thing Scholes does is criticise.

Liverpool to demand astronomical fee from Barcelona to sell Coutinho after Nike website blunder

Liverpool will demand an astronomical fee for Philippe Coutinho before they consider the sale of the Brazilian to Barcelona after the Spanish side’s shirt manufacturers were guilty of an extraordinary marketing blunder.Barcelona’s presumption they will sign the playmaker in this transfer window was taken to extreme levels when Nike – who not only provide the club’s kits but have their own sponsorship deal with Coutinho – announced his imminent arrival at the Nou Camp.