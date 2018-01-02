Afternoon business highlights – January 2, 2018

SGR begins cargo services from Mombasa to Nairobi

The first commercial cargo train arrived in Nairobi Monday at the ultra-modern inland container depot which was launched by President Kenyatta a fortnight ago.The arrival of the cargo train is in line with President Kenyatta’s government policy of reducing costs of doing business in the country.In his New Year’s message, President Kenyatta said the new commercial cargo train would cut costs and delays in trade for Kenyans and its neighbours.The President said the delivery of a world-class railway on time and within budget, would attract world-class manufacturing and value-addition investments, which are critical to creating jobs and business opportunities.

Value of imports supersedes exports as demand for food and petroleum products increases

The value of imports superseded the value of exports as demand for food and petroleum products increased, widening the country’s trade deficit by 31.1% in the third quarter of 2017 to hit Ksh306 billion. In one of its latest reports, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics found that Kenya’s import bill rose by 20.3% to Ksh450.9 billion during the review period.This is a relatively faster rate in comparison to the value of total exports which grew 2.76 per cent to Ksh145 billion.

New ERC move likely to drive down cost of power

An Energy Regulatory Commission directive aimed at reducing the cost of power on the consumer end will see foreign investors inject cash into local power generation projects using the Kenyan Shilling. The Commission has hinted on the possibilities to denominate power purchase agreements using the Kenyan shilling in small capacities from this year. This means that despite a rise or fall in the value of the dollar to the shilling the Foreign Exchange fee will not be affected.This is opposed to foreign currency which upon fluctuation ends up hiking electricity prices.