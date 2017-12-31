News Headlines

News Highlights

Uganda media compelled to air Museveni new year message

All Uganda TV and radio stations have been ordered to adjust their programming for today in order to air President Yoweri Museveni new year message. Uganda Communication Commission executive Godfrey Mutabazi gave the order in a letter to media houses requiring two hours be allocated between 7 and 9 Pm this evening to the president’s speech.

NTSA bans night travel

The National Transportation Safety Authority has banned all night journeys by PSVs following this morning’s deadly clash that killed 36 people. The Authority has capped long Distance travel hours to between 6 AM and 7pm. The Matatu Owners Association has however requested the time to be reviewed to between 5 Am and 10.30 pm.

1.8 million stolen in Kajiado bank heist

Sh 1.8 million was stolen on Saturday afternoon from Post Bank in Kajiado. According to the police, the robbers struck at 1:30pm armed with pistols. They ordered the guards to escort them to the manager’s office before locking workers up and making away with the loot.

Business Highlights

Kenya borrows dangerously in 2017

Kenya’s public debt bordered unsafe levels in 2017, going beyond sh4 trillion as of March. The borrowed money has been invested in government infrastructure projects including roads, rails, ports and energy production. Finance agencies have adviced treasury to cut down on borrowing on the account of slow GDP growth.

SGR advance booking extended

SGR commuters will have an easier time planning their journeys as the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) intends to extend the advance booking window from fourteen to thirty days. The corporation announced the ammendment on twitter noting 337, 000 passengers had been ferried by the service so far.

Stakeholders laud ban on Mara camps construction

Tourism players have lauded the move by Narok County Governor Samuel Tanui to ban construction of new camps and lodges within and around the Maasai Mara due to congestion.

He also said that excessive construction was risky for the nature sanctuary and was demeaning conservation efforts. He further warned that establishments that do not meet international standards would be demolished.

Sports highlights

Murray would be happy playing at 30

Former world number one Andy Murray says he doesn’t mind if he is playing at “30 in the world level” as he prepares to return from six months out.

The 30-year-old Briton’s ranking has dropped to 16th in the world having been out since July with a hip injury.

Murray is set to make his return at the Brisbane International as he prepares for the Australian Open in January.

Nike advertises Liverpool player’s name on Barcelona shirts

Barcelona kit manufacturers Nike advertised the club’s shirts with Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho’s name on the back.

Coutinho was the subject of failed bids by Barcelona in the summer and has been linked with joining them in January.

A listing, which has since been deleted, on the Nike website read: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou.”

The Brazilian, 25, is sponsored by Nike and wears their boots.

Anthony Joshua does not respect Tyson Fury

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he does not respect Tyson Fury, but that the former world heavyweight champion is “welcome to enter a ring” with him.

Fury accepted a backdated two-year ban for testing positive for a banned steroid in February 2015 and can fight again pending a return of his licence.