News Headlines

News Highlights

36 die in Migaa crash

At least 36 people travelling along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway died early Sunday morning after a crash involving a bus and a truck at the Migaa blackspot. Thirty of them died on the spot while six others including two children aged two months, another aged 10 years and an adult died while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital. Two more died at the Molo sub district hospital. The bus was being driven on the wrong lane when the crash with the truck headed go Eldoret occured. The bus was headed to Nairobi.

Cholera death reported in Mombasa

A man has died in Likoni, Mombasa county while 10 others are being treated for cholera symptoms. The ten include the deceased’s wife. The outbreak begun in October in Jomvu sub-county and six deaths have been reported since.

Kikuyu elders in quest for cabinet positions

Kikuyu elders have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to remember and reward their support for him in the 2017 general election by awarding the community proper representation in government positions. They also adviced the president not to be intimidated into marginalization of the majority. The elders will hold prayers at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine today.

Business Highlights

2017 worse than 2016 for Kenyans

Three out of every four Kenyans feel that, 2017 was a worse year as compared to 2016. Issues cited include cost of living, political tension and biting drought which made life almost impossible for them. This is according to a TIFA poll carried out on 1005 Kenyans above the age of 18.

Nigeria and India biggest spammers

38 million spam calls in 2017 originated from Nigeria while 31 million similar calls originated from India, Truecaller reports. Tanzania and Somalia have been listed among countries where most calls and sms were transacted per user. Kenya was not mentioned in the report.

KRA targets Kisumu informal sector

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) seeks to enroll 7000 members of the informal sector in Kisumu in the first quarter of 2018. The Authority has launched an awareness campaign targeting bodaboda operators in a bid to revamp the region’s tax turnover.

Sports highlights

Klopp praises Reds recovery

Manager Jurgen Klopp called Liverpool’s reaction to going a goal down against Leicester the “best I’ve ever seen” after Mohamed Salah’s double helped them come from behind to win at Anfield. Jamie Vardy gave the visitors an early lead when he poked home from a Riyad Mahrez pass before Salah equalised in the second half.

The Egypt international then turned Harry Maguire on the edge of the area before firing in his second of the day – and 17th Premier League goal of the season – to give Liverpool the lead.

United held by Southampton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side were denied a “clear penalty” after they laboured to a goalless draw against a resolute Southampton at Old Trafford.

Referee Craig Pawson did not award a spot-kick when the ball struck Southampton defender Maya Yoshida on the arm in the first half.

United were then unable to break the visitors down as their winless Premier League run stretched to three games.

Serena Williams back to playing after delivery

Serena Williams was “excited to be back” after completing her first match since giving birth fourth months ago. The exhibition contest in Abu Dhabi against Jelena Ostapenko was the American’s first match for 11 months. Williams struggled with her movement at first but played some fine shots in a 6-2 3-6 (10-5) defeat.