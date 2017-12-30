News Headlines

News Highlights

Internet balloon crashes in Meru

A high altitude baloon owned by Google crashed in Meru on Friday night, leaving residents of Nthambiro, Igembe Central dismayed. The baloon is part of Loon, a Google project with the aim of providing high speed internet in Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera, Garissa and Meru.

Kirinyaga man buried alive in pit

A 30 year old man has died after a pit which he was digging caved, burying him alive. Joseph Kangangi was digging a septic tank at Njegas Secondary school in Kirinyaga while his colleague was at the top of the pit collecting away the soil that Joseph was digging out. Efforts to rescue him were fruitless as the pit was too deep.

Residents protest Gates of Pearl cemetery

Activity on the Nairobi-Naivasha higway was paralyzed shortly after residents of Kinale blocked the road in protest of plans to establish a posh cemetery in the area. The residents said they will not allow the construction of Gates of Pearl next to Kinale Forest even after approval of the sh800 million project by the government.

Business Highlights

Shisha dealers count losses after ban

Importers of shisha are counting losses after the government banned the substance on Thursday. The losses are mostly in unused stocks of shisha that will now have to rot away at go downs. Health officials have however lauded the ban.

Slowest quarterly growth recorded in 2017 third quater

Kenya recorded slow quaterly growth in the third quater of 2017, the slowest in five years. The economy grew by 4.4 percent as compared to a 5.6 growth over the same period in 2016. The sluggish growth has been attributed to a prolonged electoral period and adverse weather in 2017.

Kenyans continue riding on trade discounts

Kenyans continue to enjoy massive trade offers on goods and services as the festive season draws to a close. Parents are now looking forward to the coming week for back to school deals as schools reopen at the start of the new year.

Sports highlights

Rhian Brewster, England and Liverpool striker, says he was racially abused

The Football Association has complained to Fifa and Uefa after Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster said he suffered racial abuse.

The striker says he has been targeted five times and that there were two other incidents aimed at team-mates.

Brewster, 17, who helped England lift the Under-17 World Cup, criticised football’s authorities, saying there needs to be “more severe punishments”.

Romelu Lukaku: United striker ‘needs a rest’ – Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits striker Romelu Lukaku is “tired” but says he cannot afford to rest him.

The 24-year-old has played every minute of his club’s Premier League campaign so far because of the injury problems of fellow striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lukaku started the season with 11 goals in 10 games, but has only scored four times in his last 19 outings.

Tiger Woods struggled to walk during recovery from back injury

Tiger Woods says he struggled to walk and needed help getting out of bed during his recovery from a back injury.

The 14-time major winner underwent back surgery in April and was sidelined for almost 10 months.

The American made his return earlier in December with four rounds at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. “I hadn’t played without pain for a long time – it was nice to just go out there and chill out,” he wrote on his website.