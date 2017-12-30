News Headlines

News Highlights

3 electrocuted in Elgeyo Marakwet

Three family members were electrocuted on Friday in Kameli, Elgeyo Marakwet. The three were pumping water from a river using electricity when the tragedy struck. Raymond Kimutai and Kipkorir Kiptanui were father and son and were attempting to connect a faulty power line while Michael Kipchichir, a relative, died trying to rescue them.

Tout who pushed 3 year old from vehicle arrested

A matatu whose Tout pushed out a three year old boy from the moving vehicle has been impounded and the tout arrested. NTSA nabbed the crew in Kisumu following a tip off from the public. The vehicle belongs to Kamatco sacco operating in Homabay County.

3 dead in Tigania Cholera outbreak

Three people have been confirmed dead and many others hospitalized following a cholera outbreak in Tigania, Meru County. Meru County Health chief Eunice Kobia has however denied the outbreak although residents say the victims have been exhibiting cholera symptoms.

She has cautioned residents against consuming roadside food.

Business Highlights

Inflation drops end year

Cost of living has dropped to 4.5 low in December, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reports. The Bureau attributes the drop to softening food prices due to subsidized maize flour from earlier on in the year. November, inflation stood at 5.79 percent.

NSE posts 567.2 billion profit

Equities have outperformed real estate, treasuries and fixed deposits to post a half a trillion profit. The Nairobi Securities Exchange All Share and 20 share index gained 27.2 and 16.5 percent respectively. This has been attributed to recovery in the banking sector following the interest capping law.

800 million cemetary approved

Health CS Cleopa Mailu has gazetted the establishment of a sh800 million private cemetary expected to sit on 69 acres in Nyandarua. Gates of Pearl targets the wealthy and will be up for Sale at premium prices starting from sh130, 000.

Sports highlights

Djokovic pulls out of Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Qatar Open in Doha because of his ongoing elbow injury.

His latest withdrawal will raise doubts about if he will play at the Australian Open after the Serb had also pulled out of an exhibition match in Doha.

“Only when I’m 100% ready to play, I will be able to come back. I hope it will be soon,” he said.

Mourinho questions Klopp after £75m Virgil van Dijk deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s 2016 threat to quit rather than spend inflated transfer fees.The Anfield club are to sign Virgil Van Djik from Southampton in a £75m deal on 1 January for a fee which is a world record for a defender.

Klopp said on Friday the “last thing” he considers is the fee “because we are thinking about the player”.

Taylor into darts semi-finals after Gary Anderson win

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor moved into the PDC World Championship semi-finals with a 5-3 victory over Gary Anderson.

Taylor, 57, is competing at his final event before he retires.

He will now face Jamie Lewis after the Welshman stormed into the semi-finals with a 5-0 whitewash of Darren Webster earlier on Friday.