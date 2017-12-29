Sports highlights – December 29, 2017

Antoine Griezmann won’t leave in January, says Atletico Madrid chief
Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has ruled out Antoine Griezmann leaving the club in January, and suggested he might be offered another new contract next summer. Griezmann was handed a new deal in June in order to ensure his continuity at the Wanda Metropolitano amid interest from Manchester United. However, he has again been linked with a move away, and Atleti head coach Diego Simeone said recently he will be allowed to leave at some point.
West Ham’s Reece Oxford set for RB Leipzig move
West Ham defender Reece Oxford could complete a surprise move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig next month. Oxford, 19, has been on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and has made three league appearances this season. However, RB Leipzig are optimistic of a deal being agreed for an initial 9m Euros (£8m), with the fee potentially rising to £16.88 million (Ksh2.34 billion) with add ons.
Wenger not fearful of losing Sanchez
Arsene Wenger says he is “not fearful” of losing Alexis Sanchez in January and insisted there are no fractures in the Arsenal camp regarding the Chilean’s future. Sanchez continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal and, ahead of the impending January transfer window, the forward netted twice in a hard-fought 3-2 win against Crystal Palace. But despite a match-winning performance, Sanchez’s first goal was met with divided celebrations, with only four outfield players heading over to congratulate the forward.
