Newspaper summaries – December 29, 2017

Daily Nation

I’m misunderstood, says IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati

When he was vetted by Parliament for the chairmanship of the electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati knew exactly what he wanted to do. “I want to assure you that I will not just wake up and make statements as was the case in 2007,” Mr Chebukati told Parliament. The self-effacing 56-year-old chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gave this assurance when it was put to him that unilateral statements by his predecessor was the single biggest cause of the post-election violence.

Aden Duale criticises MPs in row over House posts

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale has criticised four Jubilee MPs who were dewhipped from House committees for going to court instead of seeking solutions through the party’s internal mechanisms. In a statement, the Garissa Township lawmaker maintained that it is the sole mandate of a political party that sponsors an MP to Parliament to dewhip a member or not.

Tribeka Club to lay off 8 shisha attendants after ban

Shisha smoking over the years had become the young peoples’ favourite pastime. Shisha is prepared from mixing regular tobacco with flavours such as strawberry, mint and other fruity flavours. The smoke is then passed through a water basin and inhaled through pipes.

The Standard

Former MCA arrested over extortion

Police are holding a former ward rep over an alleged employment extortion racket in which one of his alleged victims lost Sh600, 000. County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge confirmed the arrest of the suspect from Rongo but declined to discuss details, saying it could jeopardise their investigations. The former MCA is said to have been collecting money from unsuspecting job seekers promising to have them employed by the county government.

Police kill 80 criminals in year of swoop on most dangerous gang

Illicit activities by Gaza gang members, also known as Portmore, are among the things Nairobians are unlikely to forget. The gang reigned terror in most informal settlements, especially Eastlands, leaving a trail of deaths and injuries. Theirs was to create a dreaded empire to enhance their criminal businesses.

PAC wants counties to account for public expenditure

Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) has said that they will not allow money to be disbursed to the county governments until an audit of 2014/2015 and 2016/17 expenditure accounts is done. The Committee Chairman Opiyo Wandayi disclosed that the last time the County government’s accounts were audited is 2013/2014, meaning there are still pending audits by the Parliament.

The Star

We won’t lie low until polls talks are held, says Kalonzo

President Uhuru Kenyatta has no option but to allow for dialogue on electoral injustices if NASA is to abandon plans to swear-in Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said yesterday. Kalonzo said foreign envoys in Kenya are also calling for dialogue. “If they do not want dialogue to ensure there will be no more manipulation and rigging of elections, then Kalonzo and Raila will be sworn in,” he said. Kalonzo said dialogue between Uhuru and Raila is necessary so the country can move forward.

MPs in mad rush for free Sh5m cars

Members of Parliament have rushed to cash in on the High Court order that lifted the ban on free cars to hurriedly process their grants. The ink had not dried on Justice Odunga’s December 15 order before the mad rush for car grants began. The Star has established that the Parliamentary Service Commission — the statutory employer — has already received applications from over 300 of the 416 MPs. More are still picking up and dropping the forms.

Makueni cop who killed his boss arrested on the run

Police yesterday arrested an officer who killed the deputy OCS at the Makueni police station and injured two of his colleagues before fleeing the station with his AK-47 rifle on Wednesday night. The Constable, identified as Friday Barasa, was working at the station’s records office before the incident occurred at around at 8.45pm. This came soon after Constable Alex Kimeli, who had overheard him threaten to kill someone, reported to his senior, Sergeant Elias Mwaisaka, who in turn brought it to the attention of deputy OCS Dennis Wanjala.

Business Daily

PE companies clinch more deals in Kenya

Kenya continues to cement its reputation as a hotspot for private equity (PE) firms in Africa with global dealmakers trooping to Nairobi to seal key deals, attracted by expected returns and an improved business environment. The financial services, information and technology sectors were some of the key areas that aroused huge interest among investors. During the year, South African owners of Amarula and Viceroy brands became the majority owners of Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (Kwal) after buying out investment firm Centum in a deal estimated at Sh1 billion.

SEZ firms begin enjoying investment tax cuts

Businesses operating in special economic hubs will from Monday start deducting the investment capital on buildings and machinery from their taxes. Under the Finance Act 2017, capital expenditure by Special Economic Zones (SEZ) on buildings and machinery qualify for a 100 per cent investment deduction in the year in which the building or machinery is first used. For investments outside Nairobi and Mombasa counties, SEZs are entitled to claim investment deductions at 150 per cent in the first year of use.

Quality fears hit free secondary schooling plans

Parents will from Wednesday not pay tuition fees in secondary schools amid concerns of inadequate teachers and classrooms to handle the sharp rise in enrolment. Each student will be allocated Sh22,844, eliminating tuition fees in a review aimed at boosting transition rates from primary to secondary schools. This makes day schooling free, borders in national schools will pay Sh53,540 while other categories will be charged Sh40,000.