News Headlines

News Highlights

Road carnage blamed on NTSA

The Matatu Welfare Association says NTSA and driving schools are to blame for the increase in road carnage, citing issues such as questionable licensing and recommendation of drivers who have not passed the NTSA driving curriculum. The welfare has called on Education CS Fred Matiangi to enforce the 35 lesson curriculum and guidelines.

Teachers transfer case referred to labour court

Teachers who had filed a case against their transfers by TSC will have to battle the issue out in the Employment and Labour Relations court. This is after Justice David Majanja ruled that the High Court has no jurisdiction in the matter as it is an employer-employee matter.

Uhuru congratulates Weah on Liberia victory

President Uhuru Kenyatta has, through twitter, passed his congratulations to former football star George Weah for being declared Liberia’s president-elect.

“President-elect Weah’s victory is a triumph of democracy. Kenya will stand with Liberia, for we believe that Pan-African cooperation will win every African the prosperity and freedom they deserve. I look forward to working with President Weah in the service of those ideals, “he wrote.

Business Highlights

1.65 trillion transacted via mobile in three months

Mobile money transfer services have registered whopping 1.65 trillion shillings in transactions for the period between July and September. Person to person transfers amounted to 544 billion shillings while billions of calls and texts were also registered. This is according to a Communications Authority three-month sector statistics report.

Tanzanians arrested over illegal fishing

Authorities have arrested 23 Tanzanians in Malindi. The 23 were caught fishing in Kenyan waters without a license, according to Kilifi Assistant County Commander Karung’o Kamau. They were taken to court, fined and released.

Mutunga questions shisha ban

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has chipped his thoughts into the recent shisha ban by Health CS Cleopa Mailu terming it as overstepping on his mandate.

“The chances are that the CS has not consulted the AG on his constitutional and legal powers to announce such a ban. For a person who doesn’t believe that the right to health is a public good this ban smirks of hypocrisy and dictatorship, ” he tweeted.

Sports highlights

England frustrated by David Warner, Steve Smith and rain

Rain halted England’s push for victory on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne.

Australia were 103-2, still 61 behind, when bad weather intervened for the second and final time to wipe 43.1 overs off the day midway through the afternoon.

The home side had been 65-2, before David Warner, who made an unbeaten 40, and captain Steve Smith, with 25 not out, watchfully repelled some probing England bowling.

Djokovic postpones comeback

Former world number one Novak Djokovic has postponed his long-awaited comeback because of an elbow injury.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner has not played since July’s Wimbledon quarter-final and was expected to face Roberto Bautista Agut at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Friday.

He said: “This might affect the start of the season and the tournament plan.”

Ex-AC Milan, Chelsea & Man City striker elected Liberia president

Former Chelsea, Manchester City and AC Milan striker George Weah will be the next president of Liberia.

Weah, 51, became the first non-European player to win the Ballon d’Or in 1995 – just one of many achievements over a prolific 18-year professional career that ended in 2003.

He entered politics after his retirement and had been serving as a senator in Liberia’s parliament.