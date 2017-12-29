News headlines

News highlights

Kalonzo tells Uhuru to acknowledge Raila as a formidable foe

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to recognise his and Raila Odinga’s move to be swornin as President and Deputy President respectively. Speaking at the home of the late Minority Leader Francis Nyenze in Kitui, Kalonzo maintains that he and the NASA party chief have not abandoned their quest for electoral justice. “My brother Uhuru is telling us that if we want dialogue on electoral reforms we should wait until 2022, so that we can talk with his Deputy William Ruto. But I am telling my brother Uhuru, to whom much is given by whichever means, much is expected. You wield the instruments of power. Therefore my brother Uhuru you have a duty to leave a united country, don’t run away,” Kalonzo said.

NACADA moves to stem drug abuse in learning institutions

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) has said the use of drugs in secondary schools and colleges is on the rise. Nacada has said. “We did a research recently on the use of drugs in high schools and colleges of all levels. The results were damning as they showed use of drugs by our children is real,” Acting NACADA CEO Victor Okioma said in Kajiado on Thursday. He appealed to the public to help the authority deal wit the “threat on the lives of youths”. The official said the agency will sponsor another survey from January 2018 on the impact of drugs in private and public primary schools across the country.

It is our right to choose our House committee members, says Jubilee Party

Jubilee members have said it is within the Party’s powers to determine its members to House committees. The members were responding to a High Court order temporarily blocking the National Assembly from de-whipping the legislators. National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale yesterday said the party would explore all options to block the MPs from assuming the leadership of the committees to ensure regional balance.

Business highlights

Maize flour prices set to rise

The price of maize flour is likely to rise above Ksh110 after Ministry of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said a Ksh6 billion subsidy meant to deal with a countrywide shortage will not be extended beyond Sunday. Maize millers said the cost of buying the grain is set to average Ksh3,400 a 90-kg bag, forcing them to increase flour prices by at least Ksh20 from the current Ksh90. This will benefit farmers who had been pushing for higher grain prices but put pressure on inflation.

Tanzania ranked favourite destination for Kenyan investors

A Kenya National Bureau of Statistics report shows that Tanzania has beaten Uganda and the US to become the main destination of investment for enterprises and investors in Kenya. Recent figures on Kenya’s investment stock across the world indicate a gradual shift in investor preferences, with Tanzania and South Africa now emerging as key investment destinations.

Total Kenya moves to curb distribution of counterfeit cooking gas

Oil marketer, Total Kenya has launched a service for its cooking gas customers to use their phones to verify validity of the fuel they are buying to avert accidents linked to illegal refilling by unscrupulous dealers. To verify, customers will have to scratch the label attached to the gas cylinders and text a unique code to 38353. The SMS service is free. The oil distributor said the campaign will help to weed counterfeit products out of the market that is currently choking with illegal refills.

Sports highlights

Antoine Griezmann won’t leave in January, says Atletico Madrid chief

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has ruled out Antoine Griezmann leaving the club in January, and suggested he might be offered another new contract next summer. Griezmann was handed a new deal in June in order to ensure his continuity at the Wanda Metropolitano amid interest from Manchester United. However, he has again been linked with a move away, and Atleti head coach Diego Simeone said recently he will be allowed to leave at some point.

West Ham’s Reece Oxford set for RB Leipzig move

West Ham defender Reece Oxford could complete a surprise move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig next month. Oxford, 19, has been on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and has made three league appearances this season. However, RB Leipzig are optimistic of a deal being agreed for an initial 9m Euros (£8m), with the fee potentially rising to £16.88 million (Ksh2.34 billion) with add ons.

Wenger not fearful of losing Sanchez

Arsene Wenger says he is “not fearful” of losing Alexis Sanchez in January and insisted there are no fractures in the Arsenal camp regarding the Chilean’s future. Sanchez continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal and, ahead of the impending January transfer window, the forward netted twice in a hard-fought 3-2 win against Crystal Palace. But despite a match-winning performance, Sanchez’s first goal was met with divided celebrations, with only four outfield players heading over to congratulate the forward.