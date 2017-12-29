Afternoon sports highlights – December 29, 2017

My place is in the Premier League, says Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal

New Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal believes he and his staff have earned their chance to work in the Premier League. The former Sheffield Wednesday manager was appointed on Thursday, four days after leaving Hillsborough. Some have suggested the club is already planning for life in the Championship by appointing the Portuguese manager.

Cenk Tosun and Steven N’Zonzi on Sam Allardyce’s January list for Everton

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun will be Everton’s main January target. Manager Sam Allardyce wants to make the 26-year-old his first major signing – in a deal worth around £25 million – since succeeding Ronald Koeman. Allardyce is also pondering a £25 million move for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, who played for him at Blackburn Rovers. Tosun, who has been linked with Crystal Palace and Newcastle, helped Besiktas reach the Champions League last 16, where they will face Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid interested in Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon

Real Madrid are readying a shock move for Fulham teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. The 17-year-old has been an ever-present member of the Fulham first team squad this season and he has a growing list of admirers. Spurs came close to landing the winger in the summer before Sessegnon agreed a new contract to end immediate speculation about his future at the Championship side.