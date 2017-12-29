Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Court to decide Ranguma election petition on January 3

The judgment for the petition challenging Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s election will be made on January 3. This is according to a notice dated December 29. “Take notice that the judgemnet in the Kisumu High Court election petition of Jack Ranguma verses IEBC, County Returing Officer and Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o shall be delivered on Wednesday, January 3 2018,”the notice states. Kisumu High Court Judge David Majanja had earlier said the court will give a notice of judgment for the case before January 30.

Stop politicising exam results, MPs tell Raila

Wa Jungle MP Patrick Wainaina and his Fundi counterpart Joseph Nduati have told opposition party leader Raila Odinga that education matters should not be politicised. Speaking in regard to recent statements made by Raila, the two came to the defence of Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who has been criticised over poor performance in the 2017 KCSE exams.

TSC moves to recruit 2,200 teachers

The Teachers Service Commission has called for applications to replace 2,205 teachers who left the service for natural reasons. Those to be replaced include teachers who retired, died or resigned between September 1 and November. Nancy Macharia, CEO of the Teacher Service Commission, said in a circular that 1,681 teachers will be hired for primary schools and 524 for post primary institutions.

Business highlights

ERC shuts down petrol stations over adulterated fuel

Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has closed ten petrol stations for offering diesel contaminated with kerosene or selling fuel meant for export. The action follows tests conducted between October and December on a number of stations across the country which found 97.8 per cent of sites compliant while 17 sites turned out to be non-compliant. The closed stations include Tripple w filling station in Kayole, Capital Oil Limited in Nairobi, Kwa Tony filling station, Makueni, Fuel N Save filling station, Nakuru, and Annex Petrol Station in Machakos.

KRA targets informal sector workers in Kisumu

The Kenya Revenue Authority has set its sights on Kisumu’sinformal sector workers. The taxman is targeting to increase taxpayers in Kisumu by 7000 within the first quarter of 2018 by focusing on the informal sector. As part of the plans to ensure that the authority achieves the target, it has launched an awareness drive targeting the vast boba boda industry in the region. The move is aimed at ensuring that small businesses play a role in revamping the turnover task that the authority introduced last year.

China ban on ivory sales begins Sunday

A ban on ivory sales in China, the world’s largest importer and end user of elephant tusks, takes effect on Sunday with wildlife activists calling it a vital step to reducing the slaughter of the endangered animals. China has made a big push to eradicate ivory sales and demand has fallen since early 2014 because of a crackdown on corruption and slower economic growth.

Sports highlights

My place is in the Premier League, says Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal

New Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal believes he and his staff have earned their chance to work in the Premier League. The former Sheffield Wednesday manager was appointed on Thursday, four days after leaving Hillsborough. Some have suggested the club is already planning for life in the Championship by appointing the Portuguese manager.

Cenk Tosun and Steven N’Zonzi on Sam Allardyce’s January list for Everton

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun will be Everton’s main January target. Manager Sam Allardyce wants to make the 26-year-old his first major signing – in a deal worth around £25 million – since succeeding Ronald Koeman. Allardyce is also pondering a £25 million move for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, who played for him at Blackburn Rovers. Tosun, who has been linked with Crystal Palace and Newcastle, helped Besiktas reach the Champions League last 16, where they will face Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid interested in Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon

Real Madrid are readying a shock move for Fulham teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. The 17-year-old has been an ever-present member of the Fulham first team squad this season and he has a growing list of admirers. Spurs came close to landing the winger in the summer before Sessegnon agreed a new contract to end immediate speculation about his future at the Championship side.