Afternoon business highlights – December 29, 2017

ERC shuts down petrol stations over adulterated fuel

Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has closed ten petrol stations for offering diesel contaminated with kerosene or selling fuel meant for export. The action follows tests conducted between October and December on a number of stations across the country which found 97.8 per cent of sites compliant while 17 sites turned out to be non-compliant. The closed stations include Tripple w filling station in Kayole, Capital Oil Limited in Nairobi, Kwa Tony filling station, Makueni, Fuel N Save filling station, Nakuru, and Annex Petrol Station in Machakos.

KRA targets informal sector workers in Kisumu

The Kenya Revenue Authority has set its sights on Kisumu’sinformal sector workers. The taxman is targeting to increase taxpayers in Kisumu by 7000 within the first quarter of 2018 by focusing on the informal sector. As part of the plans to ensure that the authority achieves the target, it has launched an awareness drive targeting the vast boba boda industry in the region. The move is aimed at ensuring that small businesses play a role in revamping the turnover task that the authority introduced last year.

China ban on ivory sales begins Sunday

A ban on ivory sales in China, the world’s largest importer and end user of elephant tusks, takes effect on Sunday with wildlife activists calling it a vital step to reducing the slaughter of the endangered animals. China has made a big push to eradicate ivory sales and demand has fallen since early 2014 because of a crackdown on corruption and slower economic growth.