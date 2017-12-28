Sports highlights – December 28, 2017

Newcastle fall 0-1 to Man City

Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a dominant 1-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday. City were in complete control throughout at St James’ Park and should have secured their 18th straight league win by a more convincing scoreline. Sergio Aguero hit the post twice and Kevin De Bruyne also struck the woodwork, but in the end Sterling’s 31st-minute finish was enough for all three points.

Philippe Coutinho spoke to Barcelona’s Paulinho about a move to Spain

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho says Philippe Coutinho would “not regret” a move to the Spanish club and jokes that a house search is already under way. Coutinho, who is a team-mate of Paulinho in the Brazilian national team, was the subject of multiple offers from Barcelona in the summer with the Liverpool forward handing in a transfer request in August. The 25-year-old has been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring in each of his last three appearances, but speculation about his future has once again intensified ahead of the January transfer window.

AC Milan knock out Inter with single goal

Patrick Cutrone scored the only goal in extra-time as AC Milan knocked city rivals Inter out of the Coppa Italia. The 19-year-old struck with a crisp finish after a precise through ball from former Liverpool man Suso. Inter thought they had scored when goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma turned Ivan Perisic’s effort into his own goal but it was overturned by the video assistant referee for offside.