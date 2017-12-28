Afternoon sports highlights – December 28, 2017

Tottenham may have to fight for Harry Kane as Rel makes bid for star Striker

Tottenham will smash through their wage ceiling to give themselves the best chance of keeping record-breaking striker Harry Kane. Real Madrid are already lining up a move for Kane, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy well aware of the growing interest. Kane has become one of the most valuable players in world football but his relatively low wage of £110,000-per-week does not reflect his growing standing in the game.

Liverpool to sign Southampton defender for world record £75 million

Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk will join Liverpool when the transfer window re-opens on 1 January in a world record £75m deal. The Netherlands international had been expected to join the Reds last summer after he handed in a transfer request. But a move fell through when Liverpool apologised for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.

Manchester City wait to discover extent of Vincent Kompany’s latest injury

Manchester City are waiting to discover the extent of the latest injury suffered by captain Vincent Kompany after he limped off on 11 minutes in their win at Newcastle on Wednesday. “I don’t know what is going to happen,” said boss Pep Guardiola. “Unfortunately he is injured again.” The 31-year-old had returned from his latest injury in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth on 23 December.