Newspaper summaries – December 28, 2017

Daily Nation

Jubilee uses divide and rule strategy to defeat Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has set a March 2018 deadline to isolate Nasa leader Raila Odinga from his co-principals in a two-pronged approach of government appointments and a divide-and-rule approach. The Jubilee Party is aggressively reaching out to Nasa co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka for a proposal to be included in government, with various lieutenants in Mr Odinga’s ODM camp also being targeted.

Release of books for new curriculum delay ahead of opening day

With five days left for schools to reopen for the new academic year, publishers have asked for more time to produce the textbooks that will be used. The publishers were supposed to produce the books for Class One to Three under the new curriculum as well as those for Class Seven and Eight and also for Form One to Four, which will be procured by the government and delivered to schools.

Governor Kuti takes major steps to revamp health sector

Counties will no longer clash with the national government on health matters but will instead work together to harmonise and improve the sector. The new Council of Governors (CoG) Health Committee Chairman Mohamed Kuti said the long running row between the national and county governments on health will end once challenges are addressed.

The Standard

Blow to Nyongo as court halts relocation of infamous dumpsite

The High Court in Kisumu has temporarily stopped the planned relocation of the Kachok dumpsite that has been at the centre of controversy. This is after two residents of Kajulu challenged the exercise, arguing it poses a grave health concern to both area residents and the whole of Kisumu town. In a petition filed at the Lands and Environmental court, Fredrick Nyesi and Rose Nyanjong had argued that the county government disregarded several factors before settling on Kajulu in Kisumu East for the relocation.

Controversy rages over leaked Raila video on Christmas Day

A leaked video of Opposition leader Raila Odinga wearing a Father Christmas hat and making merry at a private party has stirred controversy among his supporters. In the one-minute-and-six-seconds amateur video shot at businessman Billy Okwiri’s home in Sinaga, Gem constituency on Christmas Eve, Raila is seen with a bottle of wine on his table as he assures those in attendance of “NASA’s (National Super Alliance) journey to Canaan”.

How schools are disobeying fees guidelines

Schools are still charging parents for items they are not required to pay for following an increase in the Government subsidy. A review of 2018 fee structures for numerous public secondary schools shows some are still charging medical and insurance fees as well as a charge for teaching, learning materials and exams. The Government raised the annual subsidy for each pupil from Sh12,870 to Sh22,244 to ensure free day secondary school as it absorbed the Sh9,374 that parents were required to pay.

Business Daily

Kenyan health sector firms make deals worth billions

Kenyan companies in the health sector have this year made a number of deals worth billions of shillings, but some of the deals are expected to be concluded in the New Year. Below are some of the deals. MP Shah Hospital and Bangalore-based HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), one of India’s largest cancer treatment hospital chains, partnered with Cancer Care Kenya Ltd (CCK) to invest Sh644 million ($6.25 million) in a cancer centre in Nairobi’s Parkland’s area.

Kenya Railways now retracts directive halting January ticket sales

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has rescinded its earlier decision to temporarily suspend booking of Madaraka Express tickets that are operational from January 1. KRC, through a public notice last week, had said it would be rescheduling the passenger train service from January, occasioning the suspension. The corporation has since then been denying the public notice they had earlier issued suspending booking of SGR train tickets running from January 1.

Kirinyaga plans Sh10bn real estate project around Thiba dam

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru has proposed Sh10 billion real estate projects around the Thiba dam now under construction at a cost of Sh19 billion. She says Kirinyaga is already negotiating with development partners to build an 18-hole golf course, shopping mall, club houses and residential houses around the mega project. The dam was commissioned mid-December by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Rukenya, Gichugu Sub-County, paving the way for contractor Strabag Group to commence groundwork.

The Star

MPs in mad rush for free Sh5m cars

Members of Parliament have rushed to cash in on the High Court order that lifted the ban on free cars to hurriedly process their grants. The ink had not dried on Justice Odunga’s December 15 order before the mad rush for car grants began. The Star has established that the Parliamentary Service Commission — the statutory employer — has already received applications from over 300 of the 416 MPs. More are still picking up and dropping the forms.

Court reinstates 4 Jubilee MPs dewhipped from House teams

The High Court has temporarily reinstated the four Jubilee MPs who had been removed from various house committees after they went against their party’s preferred candidates. Alfred Keter, Silas Tiren, Kangogo Bowen and James Gakuya had sued Majority Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali, Majority Leader Aden Duale and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for discriminating against them.

Ambulances exempted from traffic rules – judge

An Embu magistrate yesterday reprimanded traffic police officers even as he unconditionally released an ambulance driver who had been charged before the court. Erick Ndwiga was arrested and charged in the court following an accident that occurred as he ferried a patient in critical condition to hospital. Ndwiga, an ambulance driver at the Siakago Level Four Hospital was ferrying a patient to the Embu Level Five Hospital for an urgent surgery when the accident occurred on December 11.