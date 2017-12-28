News headlines

News highlights

Matiangi should step down, say ODM MPs following students’ poor KCSE performance

At least three Opposition Members of Parliament have asked Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to vacate office in the next seven days, failure to which the lawmakers have threatened to table an impeachment motion in Parliament a process they say they are confident will materialise if Matiangi does not bow to their demands. Led by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi, the lawmakers want Matiangi to resign over what they have termed as radical measures instituted by the CS consequently leading to mass failure in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam (KCSE).

Transport and Safety Authority suspends issuing of restrictive service licences

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the issuance of restricted service licences after several fatal accidents during the Christmas period. The permits will no longer be issued as transporters have contradicted terms by plying unusual routes, director general Francis Mejja said. “A number of crashes have been noted among operators using short term licences due to unfamiliar routes of travel,” Mejja said in a statement on Wednesday.

Court stops Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o from relocating Kachok dumpsite

Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o has suffered a setback following a court decision to stop his administration from relocating Kachok dumpsite to Kajulu in Kisumu East Constituency. The Environment and Land Court in Kisumu on Wednesday gave orders temporarily stopping the relocation until a matter filed by two residents is heard and determined. Judge S M Kibunja gave the orders in response to a petition filed by Fredrick Nyesi and Rose Nyanjong. The petitioners argue that transferring the waste to Kajulu has a great potential of exposing the residents to the real risk of of toxic substances seeping from the dumpsite to river Kibos and boreholes in the neighborhood.

Business highlights

Kwale residents protest Base Titanium’s operations in the County

Kwale residents have protested against Base Titanium’s further exploration of minerals in the area. They are from Kilole, Zigira, Magaoni, Fihoni, Gazi, Mwandimu, Mwaloya, Majikuko, Bumamani, Masindeni and Madongoni in Kinondo location. Through their representative Said Mnyeto, they said they protested on Wednesday mainly because they have not benefited so far. They added it would be unjust for the company to explore other areas and fear they will be relocated to Samburu location in Kinango constituency should the company get a licence for more activities.

Narok County stops new developments in Maasai Mara reserve over congestion

Narok County Governor Samuel Tunai has halted development of tourist facilities in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. He has also threatened to demolish camps and lodges that will not meet international tourism standards. The governor argued the current congestion was risky for the survival of the world-famous reserve. He said the reserve must be maintained as a prime product and a high-end tourist destination.

China outpaces Britain and US as Kenya’s top source of foreign direct investment

China has surpassed Europe and America as the biggest source of foreign direct investment for Kenya. This signals increased dominance of the Asian dragon over Kenya’s external trade. A Foreign Investment Survey published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that foreign direct flows from the Far East, primarily China, eclipsed that from the European Union. Total FDI inflows into the country went up 8% from Ksh133 billion in 2014 to stand at Ksh143 billion 2015.

Sports highlights

New Castle fall 0-1 to Man City

Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a dominant 1-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday. City were in complete control throughout at St James’ Park and should have secured their 18th straight league win by a more convincing scoreline. Sergio Aguero hit the post twice and Kevin De Bruyne also struck the woodwork, but in the end Sterling’s 31st-minute finish was enough for all three points.

Philippe Coutinho spoke to Barcelona’s Paulinho about a move to Spain

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho says Philippe Coutinho would “not regret” a move to the Spanish club and jokes that a house search is already under way. Coutinho, who is a team-mate of Paulinho in the Brazilian national team, was the subject of multiple offers from Barcelona in the summer with the Liverpool forward handing in a transfer request in August. The 25-year-old has been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring in each of his last three appearances, but speculation about his future has once again intensified ahead of the January transfer window.

AC Milan knock out Inter with single goal

Patrick Cutrone scored the only goal in extra-time as AC Milan knocked city rivals Inter out of the Coppa Italia. The 19-year-old struck with a crisp finish after a precise through ball from former Liverpool man Suso. Inter thought they had scored when goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma turned Ivan Perisic’s effort into his own goal but it was overturned by the video assistant referee for offside.