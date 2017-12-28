Evening news headlines

News headlines

Ugunja MP calls out Jubilee party on alleged corruption scandals

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has warned Jubilee of tough times with his new job as Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman. Wandayi said his goal is to tame corruption and that “it will not be business as usual” so deals that have “ruined development under Jubilee Party” are no longer the case. Speaking in Ugenya on Tuesday, during his first public appearance as Public Accounts Committee chair, Wandayi said his committee will restore sanity in the use of public funds. He promised that from next month, the team will fast-track clearance of all finance audit reports.

Over 1,000 Eldoret bars likely to be shut down

More than 1,300 bars and entertainment joints in Eldoret will be inspected afresh before operations resume in January. Many have not met public health standards, Uasin Gishu county secretary Peter Lelei noted on Thursday. He stated that most of them will be shut down, adding they do not have washrooms. He spoke in Eldoret after chairing an inter-agency committee meeting that discussed the licensing of bars in the new year. Lelei said new permits will only be issued to businesses that follow regulations set by the county and security agencies.

Uhuru urged to reappoint Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario

Borana Gada elders have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to reappoint Sports and Culture CS Hassan Wario in his new Cabinet. Speaking during an elders’ meeting in Moyale Town, the Borana president Qura Jarso said that the CS has been a peace icon in Marsabit County during his reign as minister.

Business highlights

Brazilian sugar barred from entering the country

Activist Okiya Omtatah has successfully stopped the offloading, on Kenya, of 25,500 metric tonnes of sugar imported from Brazil. The High Court granted the temporary prohibitory order on Wednesday pending the hearing and determination of the suit. Justice John Mativo ordered that the sugar aboard the MV Holy, should not be processed, cleared or released pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Over-development threatening natural tourism attractions, sector stakeholders say

Tourism sector players have supported Narok County government’s move to suspend building of tourist facilities in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve On Wednesday, governor Samuel Tunai said the county government would not issue licences for construction of new camps and lodges in and outside the reserve, citing congestion. The governor added that the county would demolish facilities that do not meet international standards. He warned that over-development posed a threat to sustainable conservation of the wildlife paradise.

MCAs set to benefit from Ksh3.4 billion budget

Taita Taveta has passed a Ksh3.4 billion supplementary budget that will see MCAs get at least Ksh80 million for car loans and mortgages. In the revised 2017/18 budget, education was prioritised and wards given Sh3 million each for bursaries. An amount of Sh92.3 million was allocated to the department of education and library services. While tabling the estimates for debate in the assembly, Budget and Appropriations Committee chairp Godwin Kilele said the higher bursaries allocation was aimed at helping needy students.

Sports highlights

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini complains of unjust treatment in England

Marouane Fellaini feels he has been unfairly treated during his time in English football and has become something of a marked man. Despite his reputation as a physically-imposing midfielder, Fellaini has been sent off just three times during his time in England, although he was forced to serve a three-match ban for elbowing Robert Huth in 2016 after the Leicester defender pulled his hair. His last red card came in the Manchester derby in April after referee Martin Atkinson penalised the Belgian midfielder for a headbutt on Sergio Aguero.

Virgil Van Dijk is good but not as good defensively as Sol Bamba, says Cardiff boss

Cardiff Manager, Neil Warnock thinks Cardiff City centre-back Sol Bamba is a better defensive centre-back than Liverpool-bound Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk will become the most expensive defender in world football when he joins Liverpool on January 1 after the Reds agreed a £75 million deal with Southampton for the Dutchman on Wednesday.

Swansea City appoint ex-Sheffield boss Carlos Carvalhal

Swansea City have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal as their new permanent boss. Player-coach Leon Britton had been in temporary charge of Swansea since the Premier League’s bottom side sacked Paul Clement on 20 December. Carvalhal, 52, was dismissed by Wednesday on Christmas Eve, with the Owls 15th in the Championship table.