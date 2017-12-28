Business highlights – December 28, 2017

Base Titanium’s operations in Kwale met with protests
Kwale residents have protested against Base Titanium’s further exploration of minerals in the area. They are from Kilole, Zigira, Magaoni, Fihoni, Gazi, Mwandimu, Mwaloya, Majikuko, Bumamani, Masindeni and Madongoni in Kinondo location. Through their representative Said Mnyeto, they said they protested on Wednesday mainly because they have not benefited so far. They added it would be unjust for the company to explore other areas and fear they will be relocated to Samburu location in Kinango constituency should the company get a licence for more activities.
Narok County stops new developments in Maasai Mara reserve over congestion
Narok County Governor Samuel Tunai has halted development of tourist facilities in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. He has also threatened to demolish camps and lodges that will not meet international tourism standards. The governor argued the current congestion was risky for the survival of the world-famous reserve. He said the reserve must be maintained as a prime product and a high-end tourist destination.
China outpaces Britain and US as Kenya’s top source of foreign direct investment
China has surpassed Europe and America as the biggest source of foreign direct investment for Kenya. This signals increased dominance of the Asian dragon over Kenya’s external trade. A Foreign Investment Survey published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that foreign direct flows from the Far East, primarily China, eclipsed that from the European Union. Total FDI inflows into the country went up 8% from Ksh133 billion in 2014 to stand at Ksh143 billion 2015.
