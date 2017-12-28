Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kivutha launches universal health cover for Makueni residents

Makueni county residents are set to benefit from free out and inpatient services in all nine sub-county hospitals in the county. This follows the launch of a universal health care program for its residents which commenced on Wednesday and is expected to continue for the next two days where massive registration will take place. The initiative was flagged off by Governor Kivutha Kibwana at Mulala sub-county. Kibwana termed the program as the best New Year gift to the people of Makueni County. The program is targeting over 8,000 residential homes based in the county and beyond.

One dead, 29 hospitalised after amoebiasis outbreak in Tigania West

One person died while 29 were admitted after a disease outbreak in Tigania West, Meru county. Cases were reported on Tuesday afternoon in Kianjai and Mbeu wards, where residents feared a cholera outbreak but the county health officer reported a case of In a visit on Wednesday, villagers told The Star they were fearful. Mainda Mathina, 95, from Lairang’i died yesterday afternoon while his wife and son were admitted at Isiolo hospital with vomiting, abdominal pains and diarrhea.

State in plans to ban shisha, says tobacco is highly toxic

The government is considering banning shisha due to the health risks it poses. The highly toxic tobacco substance is smoked using a hookah (water pipe) and gained popularity at entertainment establishments in Kenya over the last year. Shisha-smoking has become popular among young people in Africa as it is considered cool but most smokers are unaware of the dangers. Health CS Cleopa Mailu told The Star on Thursday that discussions on the ban, with various government departments, were ongoing.

Business highlights

Kirinyaga plans Ksh10 billion real estate project

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru has proposed Sh10 billion real estate projects around the Thiba dam now under construction at a cost of Sh19 billion. She says Kirinyaga is already negotiating with development partners to build an 18-hole golf course, shopping mall, club houses and residential houses around the mega project. The dam was commissioned mid-December by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Rukenya, Gichugu Sub-County, paving the way for contractor Strabag Group to commence groundwork.

Tahmed Bus Company launches Ksh312 million VIP buses

Tahmed Bus Companyhas launched 12 VIP buses over the festive season. The company has injected Sh312 million into the 37-seater buses in a bid to compete with the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train that has seen a dwindling number of passengers preferring to travel by bus.

Deacons profit to decline by at least 25%

Deacons has announced that its profit would decline by at least 25% in the year to December 2017. The firm will sink deeper into losses, having reported Ksh276 net loss in 2016. It attributed this to declining traffic to its outlets owing to closure of Nakumatt Supermarket branches in some of the shopping malls where it operates. Nakumatt has so far closed 23 outlets in some key malls.

Sports highlights

Tottenham may have to fight for Harry Kane as Rel makes bid for star Striker

Tottenham will smash through their wage ceiling to give themselves the best chance of keeping record-breaking striker Harry Kane. Real Madrid are already lining up a move for Kane, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy well aware of the growing interest. Kane has become one of the most valuable players in world football but his relatively low wage of £110,000-per-week does not reflect his growing standing in the game.

Liverpool to sign Southampton defender for world record £75 million

Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk will join Liverpool when the transfer window re-opens on 1 January in a world record £75m deal. The Netherlands international had been expected to join the Reds last summer after he handed in a transfer request. But a move fell through when Liverpool apologised for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.

Manchester City wait to discover extent of Vincent Kompany’s latest injury

Manchester City are waiting to discover the extent of the latest injury suffered by captain Vincent Kompany after he limped off on 11 minutes in their win at Newcastle on Wednesday. “I don’t know what is going to happen,” said boss Pep Guardiola. “Unfortunately he is injured again.” The 31-year-old had returned from his latest injury in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth on 23 December.