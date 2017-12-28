Afternoon business highlights – December 28, 2017

Kirinyaga plans Ksh10 billion real estate project

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru has proposed Ksh10 billion real estate projects around the Thiba dam now under construction at a cost of Sh19 billion. She says Kirinyaga is already negotiating with development partners to build an 18-hole golf course, shopping mall, club houses and residential houses around the mega project. The dam was commissioned mid-December by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Rukenya, Gichugu Sub-County, paving the way for contractor Strabag Group to commence groundwork.

Tahmed Bus Company launches Ksh312 million VIP buses

Tahmed Bus Companyhas launched 12 VIP buses over the festive season. The company has injected Sh312 million into the 37-seater buses in a bid to compete with the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train that has seen a dwindling number of passengers preferring to travel by bus.

Deacons profit to profit to decline by at least 25%

Deacons has announced that its profit would decline by at least 25% in the year to December 2017. The firm will sink deeper into losses, having reported Ksh276 net loss in 2016. It attributed this to declining traffic to its outlets owing to closure of Nakumatt Supermarket branches in some of the shopping malls where it operates. Nakumatt has so far closed 23 outlets in some key malls.