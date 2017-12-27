Evening news headlines

News highlights

MPs move to sue Majority leader Aden Duale

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter and three other MPs removed from committees for defying the Jubilee party position have moved to court. Keter, Silas Tiren, James Ga-kuya and Kan-gogo Bowen have sued Majority Leader Aden Duale, Chief Whip Benjamin Washi-ali and the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi. The MPs were removed from the Labour and Social Welfare committee, Environment and National Resources committee, Agricultural and Livestock committee and Parliamentary Broadcasting committee for voicing opposition to the party nominees, to the positions of chair and vice chair.

Lugari MP slams Raila, says NASA should be preparing for 2022 Preisidential election

Lugari MP Ayub Savula has slammed opposition party leader Raila Odinga for his move to be sworn in as the ‘People’s President’ in spite of Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the repeat October election. Savula stated that the NASA leader should stop misleading Kenyans by insisting on his swearing-in. The Lugari lawmaker told Raila to focus on affairs within his alliance, accusing him of having misplaced priorities. He implied that Odinga’s side should focus on preparing for the 2022 general elections with another presidential candidate.

Governors vow to make 2018 a prosperous year for constituents

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and his Nandi counterpart, Stephen Sang have promised that 2018 will be a better year than 2017 following Kenya’s prolonged political season. During visits at children’s homes on Christmas Day, they promised to look into challenges that orphans, the elderly are other less fortunate people face. Sang noted Nandi has experienced tough seasons but that there will be transformation in the new year.

Business highlights

Lands Commission to acquire plots in Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru, and Narok Counties for SGR expansion

The National Land Commission has announced plans to acquire parcels of land in Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru, and Narok Counties for the construction of Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway line. In the Gazette Notice dated December 22, NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri said those wishing to find out more about the planned acquisition can visit the County Coordinators offices in Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru, and Narok. The Commission said owners of the affected parcels of land have fifteen days to inspect and put in their claims for compensation.

Egypt Nile dispute reaches impasse

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have reached an impasse in regard to an Ethiopian dam project on the River Nile. Egyptian diplomats have suggested that international experts should be called in to help settle the dispute. Egypt fears the hydroelectric scheme will restrict the waters flowing down from Ethiopia’s highlands, through the deserts of Sudan to its fields and reservoirs. Ethiopia, which wants to become Africa’s biggest power exporter, says it will have no such impact.

Unauthorised cutting down of trees to blame for some outages, says Kenya Power

Utility firm, Kenya Power has cautioned the public against cutting trees near power-lines without involving its workers so as to avoid accidents and outages. The firm’s manager in charge of Safety, Health and Environment John Guda said loss of power supply has adverse security, safety, social and economic consequences. He said outages lead to insecurity and have a knock-back effect on the country’s economy.

Sports highlights

Liverpool FC player Jon Flanagan charged with assault

Liverpool FC footballer Jon Flanagan has been charged with assault, Merseyside Police has said. The 24-year-old defender was charged following an incident in Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 03:20 GMT on Friday. A force spokesman said Flanagan, from Cressington, Liverpool, is accused of common assault. He has been released on conditional bail and will appear before Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.

Mourinho compares Man Utd spending to Man City

Jose Mourinho claimed Manchester United will need to spend more money and says Manchester City “buy full-backs for the price of strikers”. United could fall 15 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City if their rivals win at Newcastle on Wednesday following a 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford. It might even have been worse for Mourinho’s men had Jesse Lingard not come off the bench to score twice, including a stoppage-time equaliser, after the visitors had opened up a 2-0 lead.

Harry Kane in same bracket as Lionel Messi, says former England star

Former football star, coach and current pundit, Ray Wilkins says Harry Kane deserves to be placed in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kane broke Alan Shearer’s record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year against Southampton on Boxing Day. The striker scored his second hat-trick in as many games to take his tally to 39, three more than Shearer managed in 1995. Kane has scored more goals for club and country this year than Messi, Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, and Wilkins believes the Tottenham hitman should be mentioned in the same breath.