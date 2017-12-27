Afternoon sports highlights – December 27, 2017

Chelsea breeze past Brighton

Chelsea won their sixth Premier League game in a row at Stamford Bridge, edging past Brighton 2-0 on Boxing Day. After failing to break down Everton on Saturday, Chelsea regained their killer-instinct with second-half goals from Alvaro Morata (46) and Marcos Alonso (59). The result keeps Chelsea in third, but they are still 13 points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City while Brighton sit 12th, four points above the drop.

Controversial strike sees Bournemouth draw 3-3 with West Ham

A controversial injury-time goal from Callum Wilson saw Bournemouth snatch a thrilling 3-3 draw against West Ham, who thought they had won it late on. James Collins put West Ham ahead early on before Dan Gosling levelled up for the hosts, although Bournemouth could have been down to 10 men not long after when Cheikhou Kouyate was caught in the face by the boot of Simon Francis. Just 12 minutes after the restart and Bournemouth took the lead through Nathan Ake and looked to be heading for a much-needed win before two mistakes from Asmir Begovic allowed Marko Arnautovic to put West Ham back in front.

Tottenham beats Southampton 5-2 as Harry Kane hits hat-trick to break Premier League calendar year goals record

Harry Kane surpassed Alan Shearer’s record for Premier League goals in a calendar year after netting his eighth hat-trick of 2017 in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton. Shearer’s record of 36 goals, set in 1995 while at Blackburn Rovers, was beaten when Kane headed in the simplest of finishes at Wembley on Boxing Day. A second followed for Kane before half-time, while the England international also netted Spurs’ fifth of the afternoon with an exquisite finish to end the year with 39 Premier League goals.