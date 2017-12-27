Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Teachers threaten to go on strike in January

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has threatened to go on strike in January in a bid to compel the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to suspend the last week’s mass transfer of 557 principals and head teachers. In a statement to newsrooms, KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion accused the Commission of making unilateral decisions without consultations with other key players in the education sector. KNUT is also demanding for the immediate removal of the recently introduced mandatory teachers’ appraisals whose effect, he says, would be to affect teaching negatively.

Gatundu South MP threatens use of live bullets on violent protesters

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has warned violent protesters, stating that authorities will use live bullets on stone throwers. Kuria made this remarks in a post on his Facebook page after Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was pelted with stones during the Maragoli Cultural Festival at Mbale grounds in Vihiga County. Wamalwa’s motorcade came under attack when he arrived at the event as Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi was addressing the crowd.

KRA officials find Ksh8 million worth of cocaine at JKIA

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials arrested a Venezuelan woman whom they say was found carrying Ksh8 million worth of cocaine concealed in a false bottom of her suitcase at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The woman, Ms Medina Paez Maria Artmelis, was arrested by authorities moments after she landed from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Christmas Day. KRA Customs and Border Control Commissioner Julius Musyoki said she was carrying 2.5 kilogrammes of the drug in her suitcase.

Business highlights

Kitui seeks India’s assistance in County’s development agenda

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has opened discussions with the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya on possible collaboration on her five-pillar manifesto. Ngilu’s administration is exploring market opportunities for green grams being produced under the Ndengu Revolution, her flagship project for food and wealth creation. She has provided farmers wit seeds and is expecting 40 metric tonnes of yield. The Governor has called for for broad-based co-operation to access India’s technology with a view to transferring this to Kitui.

Retail sector payment wrangles to be sorted in 2018, says Trade Ministry

Kenya’s government is planning to expand the manufacturing industry through consolidation of international markets to address the demand side of the market. Principal Secretary for the State department of Trade in the Ministry of Industry Chris Kiptoo said the payment predicament witnessed in the retail sector will be a thing of the past as the government intends to introduce a prompt code of payment that will ensure the retail sector stays vibrant and steady. Kiptoo has said the new regulation is part of the larger reforms in the industry the government is fronting.

Cane shortage to blame as sugar production falls 45%

Sugar production dropped 45% in the 11 months to November as factories grappled with shortage of raw material, with its sale falling by almost a similar margin. Monthly report from sugar directorate indicates quantities dropped to 327,886 tonnes in the first 11 months from 593,666 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. The report blamed the low production on a prevailing cane shortage in most cane growing zones. Sugar sales from factories also dropped by 44 per cent in what is attributed to low production by local factories.

Sports highlights

Chelsea breeze past Brighton

Chelsea won their sixth Premier League game in a row at Stamford Bridge, edging past Brighton 2-0 on Boxing Day. After failing to break down Everton on Saturday, Chelsea regained their killer-instinct with second-half goals from Alvaro Morata (46) and Marcos Alonso (59). The result keeps Chelsea in third, but they are still 13 points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City while Brighton sit 12th, four points above the drop.

Controversial strike sees Bournemouth draw 3-3 with West Ham

A controversial injury-time goal from Callum Wilson saw Bournemouth snatch a thrilling 3-3 draw against West Ham, who thought they had won it late on. James Collins put West Ham ahead early on before Dan Gosling levelled up for the hosts, although Bournemouth could have been down to 10 men not long after when Cheikhou Kouyate was caught in the face by the boot of Simon Francis. Just 12 minutes after the restart and Bournemouth took the lead through Nathan Ake and looked to be heading for a much-needed win before two mistakes from Asmir Begovic allowed Marko Arnautovic to put West Ham back in front.

Tottenham beats Southampton 5-2 as Harry Kane hits hat-trick to break Premier League calendar year goals record

Harry Kane surpassed Alan Shearer’s record for Premier League goals in a calendar year after netting his eighth hat-trick of 2017 in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton. Shearer’s record of 36 goals, set in 1995 while at Blackburn Rovers, was beaten when Kane headed in the simplest of finishes at Wembley on Boxing Day. A second followed for Kane before half-time, while the England international also netted Spurs’ fifth of the afternoon with an exquisite finish to end the year with 39 Premier League goals.