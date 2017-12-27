Afternoon business highlights – December 27, 2017

Kitui seeks India’s assistance in County’s development agenda

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has opened discussions with the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya on possible collaboration on her five-pillar manifesto. Ngilu’s administration is exploring market opportunities for green grams being produced under the Ndengu Revolution, her flagship project for food and wealth creation. She has provided farmers wit seeds and is expecting 40 metric tonnes of yield. The Governor has called for for broad-based co-operation to access India’s technology with a view to transferring this to Kitui.

Retail sector payment wrangles to be sorted in 2018, says Trade Ministry

Kenya’s government is planning to expand the manufacturing industry through consolidation of international markets to address the demand side of the market. Principal Secretary for the State department of Trade in the Ministry of Industry Chris Kiptoo said the payment predicament witnessed in the retail sector will be a thing of the past as the government intends to introduce a prompt code of payment that will ensure the retail sector stays vibrant and steady. Kiptoo has said the new regulation is part of the larger reforms in the industry the government is fronting.

Cane shortage to blame as sugar production falls 45%

Sugar production dropped 45% in the 11 months to November as factories grappled with shortage of raw material, with its sale falling by almost a similar margin. Monthly report from sugar directorate indicates quantities dropped to 327,886 tonnes in the first 11 months from 593,666 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. The report blamed the low production on a prevailing cane shortage in most cane growing zones. Sugar sales from factories also dropped by 44 per cent in what is attributed to low production by local factories.