News headlines

News Highlights

AP officers gift Isiolo orphans

Orphaned children in Isiolo had an early christmas treat after administration police officers gifted them with food and clothes in the festive spirit. The children under the Child Welfare Society of Kenya also shared a meal with the officers together with their families who also gifted them with toys in a bid to put a smile on their face.

Passengers and motorists arrested in Christmas rush

Dozens of Kenyans plying the Mombasa-Nairobi highway have been arrested for various traffic and travel offenses in the Christmas rush. This is after the NTSA mounted several road blocks along the busy highway to carry out random safety checks. NTSA has also set up patrol on other roads in the country in a bid to prevent further carnage this festive season.

Uhuru ready for development talks

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on politicians to quit election talk and shift focus on development. Uhuru says that he has reached out to politicians from all over the country to mend the country that has been divided by politics. He has also called on the Nairobi county government to work with the national government to steer the city forward.

Business Highlights

Coast security assured

Local and foreign tourists have been assured of safety in the coast region, a popular Christmas holiday destination. Coast regional coordinator, Nelson Marwa, says that they have put in place adequate security measures in popular destinations such as Mombasa, Diani, Kilifi and Malindi.

Kwale residents protest mining plans

Kinondo residents, Kwale County have protested planned mining exploration by Base Titanium on the basis of loss and relocation. The residents fear that they might be relocated to pave way for the project and additionally, lament that they might not benefit from the project as has been in the past.

Second generation liquor back in Muranga

Deregistered alcohol companies are still processing illicit brew in Muranga county according to local leaders. In a stakeholders meeting in Kangema, the leaders noted that the suppliers now target the youth who then turn to crime and bhang smoking. This, they said, is especially among college students.

Sports highlights

Gary Monk sacked

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Garry Monk following an inconsistent start to the season, the Championship side have announced. Reuters reports that the former Swansea City boss Monk took charge at Middlesbrough in June, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season, and was fired after his team managed only 10 wins in 23 league games to sit ninth in the standings.

Sprinter Nigel Levine fails drugs test

British sprinter Nigel Levine has failed a drugs test. Levine, 28, is alleged to have tested positive for the banned asthma drug clenbuterol. The European indoor gold medallist broke his pelvis in

a motorbike crash in Spain in January – the accident also involved fellow Briton James Ellington.

Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has left Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent after two-and-a-half years in charge.

The 52-year-old Portuguese’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough. Both bosses involved in that game have now left, with Boro manager Garry Monk dismissed on Saturday evening.